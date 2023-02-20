The promises of America that could not reach their potential and failed

America has very good Basic Forces. Throughout its history, it has managed to train footballers who gave many joys such as Carlos Hermosillo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez, Cuauhtemoc Blancoamong others.
It is normal that when a youngster makes his debut, he generates various expectations and impressions, sometimes they even put him on a pedestal, which hurts them, going from great promises to elements that could never reach their potential and failed.
Tony made his debut in 2010 and was classified as a promise for his performances with the sub-20, however, he never managed to get the title. The striker had some sparks, like a hat-trick against Queretarogetting five goals in his first semester.
And although he was champion with the team in 2013, he ended up leaving through the back door towards atlanteanalthough he currently plays for soccer in Guatemala with the Deportivo Marquense.
El More promised a lot when he debuted with the Coapa team in 2006, there are even those who classified him as the successor to the idol Cuauhtemoc Blanco.
His first games were remarkable, however, as time progressed, he also ceased to be relevant, so much so that in 2009 he was transferred to Saints Lagoonafter 104 games and six goals.
The striker is most remembered for his incredible misses against Haiti with the pre-Olympic team that was looking for a ticket to the 2008 Beijing Olympics at the hands of Hugo Sancheza bad experience that left him touched forever.
The attacker was able to see his first minutes with the cream-blue first team in 2003, as he had the confidence of Manuel Lapuentehowever, after the departure of the helmsman, the opportunities went down.
The American youth squad was even in the Barcelona B for a year and a half, without being able to debut, and when he returned to Coapa, he went on loan, returned for a tournament and then was sold to the Toluca.
Due to the pain of failure that scarred him, he retired at the age of 25.
One more striker from whom much was expected due to his great header. From 2007 to 2012 he had chances to add minutes, contributing goals.
In the end, he was never able to earn a place in the starting eleven, although he contributed 16 goals and four assists, starting at Tijuana, Necaxa and atlantean unable to reach their best potential.
Another striker who showed great performance with Ave de las Tempestades and with the U-23 team, however, he also gradually faded away.
He made his debut in 2012, leaving a good image by being part of the League and Concachampions championships, apart from being a scoring champion in the 2012 MX Cup. Despite all this, he made a pilgrimage to different teams such as golden, jaguars, Alebrijes, Blue Cross, celayaamong others.
Part of the champion class of the 2005 U-17 World Cup in Peru, El Torito wore a jewel label, earning the nickname even more when he achieved a double in the National Classic against Chivas of 2007 and a goal in the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Sarandi Arsenal in Argentina.
Who was nominated for Ballon d’Or to the Rookie of the Apertura 2007 never took the final step to be a relevant piece and ended up going to the Necaxathen by other teams until he ended up settled in Guatemalan soccer.
The midfielder currently plays in Kosovo soccer, after the lack of opportunities in Mexico.
From 2011 to 2013, El Cachis was in saint Louis and then went to Americawhere he lived twelve semesters with just seven duels, spending more time in the sub-20, so he was continuously loaned to other Aztec clubs.
Finally a defender. The center-back made his debut in 2007 without lasting long in the first team, since he was more in the sub-20s.
Already in 2010 he went to Queretarobeginning his journey through different teams, where he passed without pain or glory.
After having been four-time champion between 2010 and 2012 in the sub-20, the striker was debuted by Manuel Lapuente in 2010, playing just nine games, since in 2013 he was signed by Tecosthen he was in the extinct Ascent and finally, he ended up playing in South Africa.
He was selected under-20 participating in the World Cup of the category, as well as in the Esperanzas de Toulon Tournament.
The one of Greek descent made his debut at the age of 20 with the Argentine Ramon Angel Diaz. Unfortunately for him, the defensive midfielder had a difficult time for the club, seeing action in only eight games, which is why he was sent to Ascent with roadrunner. Later he emigrated to Peru.
