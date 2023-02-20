The promises of America that could not reach their potential and failed

It is normal that when a youngster makes his debut, he generates various expectations and impressions, sometimes they even put him on a pedestal, which hurts them, going from great promises to elements that could never reach their potential and failed.

And although he was champion with the team in 2013, he ended up leaving through the back door towards atlanteanalthough he currently plays for soccer in Guatemala with the Deportivo Marquense.

His first games were remarkable, however, as time progressed, he also ceased to be relevant, so much so that in 2009 he was transferred to Saints Lagoonafter 104 games and six goals.

The attacker was able to see his first minutes with the cream-blue first team in 2003, as he had the confidence of Manuel Lapuentehowever, after the departure of the helmsman, the opportunities went down.

The American youth squad was even in the Barcelona B for a year and a half, without being able to debut, and when he returned to Coapa, he went on loan, returned for a tournament and then was sold to the Toluca.

Due to the pain of failure that scarred him, he retired at the age of 25.

In the end, he was never able to earn a place in the starting eleven, although he contributed 16 goals and four assists, starting at Tijuana, Necaxa and atlantean unable to reach their best potential.

He made his debut in 2012, leaving a good image by being part of the League and Concachampions championships, apart from being a scoring champion in the 2012 MX Cup. Despite all this, he made a pilgrimage to different teams such as golden, jaguars, Alebrijes, Blue Cross, celayaamong others.

Who was nominated for Ballon d’Or to the Rookie of the Apertura 2007 never took the final step to be a relevant piece and ended up going to the Necaxathen by other teams until he ended up settled in Guatemalan soccer.

“CACHIS” RIVERA The American youth squad and former player of Mineros de Zacatecas, @israeldavaloswill play next season in Venezuela with the Monaguas Sport Club. Francisco Rivera is 24 years old and played for América from 2013 to 2017, being champion of the Second Division. pic.twitter.com/nMAmzIC4bV — Josh Mendoza (@JoshimarMM) July 9, 2019

From 2011 to 2013, El Cachis was in saint Louis and then went to Americawhere he lived twelve semesters with just seven duels, spending more time in the sub-20, so he was continuously loaned to other Aztec clubs.

Already in 2010 he went to Queretarobeginning his journey through different teams, where he passed without pain or glory.

He was selected under-20 participating in the World Cup of the category, as well as in the Esperanzas de Toulon Tournament.