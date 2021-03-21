The Season 2 of The Promised Neverland it has caused many disappointments to the fans. Especially those who read the original manga of Kaiu shirai Y Posuka Demizu.

There are several who do not accept the way things are adapting, since they are skipping parts of it. In other cases, there are events that resolve very quickly, and that in history have a slower and more satisfying pace. And it seems that the complaints had an effect.

The Promised Neverland went too fast

That’s something that comes up in episode 10 of the anime. When it finished, the closing sequence arrived. The names of the people who participated in the delivery appear on it.

Directors appear Ayako kurata, Ryo kodama Y Shigeru Fukase, as in the previous ones. But there were some glaring absences. The scriptwriters are not credited Toshiya Ono or Nanao. They do appear in the previous one, but now they are not mentioned.

The Promised Neverland pissed off fans with a Batman v Superman scene

It could be a mistake, but there is also someone else missing to be mentioned in this episode of the Season 2 of The Promised Neverland.

It is nothing less than Shirai, who is the co-creator of the manga (Demizu also has credit in addition to drawing). It is assumed that he is mentioned because he was helping to write the scripts for the series. Why is he now not on the creative team in the end credits?

Some believe it is because episode 10 is a taste of what is wrong with this season. Everything is resolved too quickly, and there is not the level of tension that the original had.

It is as if it had been decided to end the anime anyway. Not just cutting arcs from the manga, but revealing story elements ahead of time or making arbitrary adjustments. There are those who believe that things could be handled much better.

Despite the intervention of Kaiu shirai, the agenda of the Season 2 of The Promised Neverland it was to finish everything as soon as possible. There were already complaints in the manga about the outcome of the story.

But now the anime is outdoing what was put on paper, and in a very bad way. It will be necessary to see if by chance in next week’s episode if the names of the writers in charge appear. If not, criticism will come.

Source.



