The Promised Neverland it conquered the Japanese public with the history of the manga, and such was its reception that they ended up taking it to the anime.

The first season left everyone satisfied and excited to see how the story would continue, but all illusions fell from the first episode.

The second season of The Promised Neverland It almost completely ignored the written version and gave us a disappointing product that is already considered the worst of the current era.

The Japanese blog Yaraon revealed in a post that this anime is already considered the worst of the era Reiwa Japan, which started in May 2019.

This claim was made based on the reviews and ratings obtained by andthis work through various platforms streaming.

To give you an idea My Anime List it only awarded 5.73 points out of 10 possible, while in Amazon prime got 1.9 out of 5 total.

The Promised Neverland shouldn’t have a new season

There are several reasons why this anime has failed in such a way, but the main one is that the anime took too many creative liberties that deviated from the original work.

Not satisfied with this, they changed some events that the fans considered crucial for the story.

Taking all this into account, a third season does not seem like a good option, since it would be difficult to fix the modifications made by the anime of The Promised Neverland.

A real shame.

The last word on the future of this work on television will remain with the fans and the studio, but it seems clear that consumers are not willing to accept this new direction.

If you want to know the true story of The Promised Neverland, it is best that you read the manga, we assure you that it is much better than the animated version.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



