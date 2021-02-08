The second season of The Promised Neverland is currently on air, and although the continuation of this anime excited many, the expectations were… different.

Simply put, the anime is taking a different route than what is known in the manga, and even the design of some characters was modified in an extreme way, not to mention that a couple of them were even removed from this animated adaptation.

For starters, season 2 of The Promised Neverland completely removed the arc of Goldy pond, full chapters included. This is relevant because said arc is one of the favorites of the community, due to the large amount of action and interesting characters that appear.

Both fans of Japan as in the rest of the world they made explicit their discontent in networks about the direction that anime is taking, going so far as to ask that they ‘fix it’ and add this arc.

Warning! Spoilers for the latest chapter of the anime below!

As they point out some fans, the omission of these events causes other situations (such as the return of Norman) feel rushed and even out of place, because this plot climax is not built.

You can read more community reactions at Twitter by here.

This is what Norman was supposed to look like at the reunion …

And this is what they had in the anime.

What will be the reason for these changes in the anime of The Promised Neverland?

But why would they have made this decision? Community theories point out that this could be because the anime is rushing to end this season; However, you have to think that if things don’t go well this season 2, it could even affect the continuation of the entire anime.

Sadly it seems that fans of The Promised Neverland they are the victim of one of many cases of adaptations that do not satisfy the community, and not because of small details, but because of the omission of entire arcs that are canonical in history.

