The current season of The Promised Neverland has been involved in countless complaints from fans. Especially for skipping the arch of Goldy pond, one of the most loved by manga fans.

The lack of development in key characters also caused discontent. With the thousands of criticisms on social networks, it begins to seem that no one really wants to appear as the author of an episode in the series.

Chapter 10 of the second season of The Promised Neverland it does not have, by itself, a scriptwriter. They are accredited Ayako kurata, Ryo kodama Y Shigeru Fukase as directors. Toshiya Ono, writer of the first four chapters, is responsible for the overall composition of the series. However, who is the author of the argument is not detailed.

Kaiu shirai, responsible for the original work, even disappeared from the credits in this episode. This absence of a defined author has suggested that, possibly, the development of the anime is going in such a problematic way that no one wants to appear as the one in charge of carrying the story.

Things are not going as expected in this season of The Promised Neverland

To failures in the rhythm of the plot, as well as to wasted character development, the indicated episode clearly hastens events. This type of errors, added to the cutting of moments appreciated by the followers of the original comic strip, have generated criticism both in the West and in Japan.

In this way, details that would normally pass as a mere curiosity have become a topic of interest. Especially because they would show that a First season acclaimed by fans was followed by a series that is not only disappointing.

It would also be the result of problems in terms of development and production, visible even in the credits.



