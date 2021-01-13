The Promised Neverland is one of the most shocking manga in recent years. His dramatic story and his touching characters earned him the affection of thousands of fans around the world.

Emma, the tender and cheerful protagonist, managed to captivate all the followers of the series, for her courage and cunning to save the rest of her brothers from the orphanage Grace Field House, from where they want to escape once they discover the truth about the destiny that awaits them.

It is because of that Emma is the mainstay of The Promised Neverland, since her decisions affect the development of the story and affect other characters in the series, making her a true icon of the work created by Kaiu shirai.

Emma shows her softer side in this cosplay

With the popularity it acquired The Promised Neverland, and now that the second season of the anime is finally released, the Russian cosplayer, Levi zhenya, paid tribute to the series through a great interpretation of little Emma, ​​whom he reflected in a great way in the male version.

Through Instagram, Zhenya showed some pictures that he took with his cosplay of Emma, in which she wears green eyes and a red-haired wig, almost orange and just as disheveled as the hair of number 63194.

And regarding this identification number of Emma, Zhenya He also drew it on the left side of his neck, only his photos are taken in a mirror and it looks like they are upside down.

The Russian cosplayer also dressed in a white shirt, the characteristic orphanage uniform in which the children of The Promised Neverland, although the shot does not allow to appreciate the rest of the outfit.

Even so, Zhenya’s features help a lot to show a feminine aspect, although many often confuse Emma by a child the first time they see it. It is certainly a great cosplay.



