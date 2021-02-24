The anime of The Promised Neverland It is currently in its second season of the anime, with very poor reception from the community, especially from those fans of the manga who are not happy with the creative decisions of the production.

A few days ago we told you how the anime practically eliminated the entire arc of Goldy pond, a fan favorite that includes interesting characters and complicates the plot before the return of Norman.

Much of the community is already comparing it to the disaster that were adaptations such as Tokyo ghoul. Just look at the reactions after each chapter, and even many of these fans have already stopped watching the anime.

The anime took all the magic out of The Promised Neverland

But going back to Goldy pond, in the manga Emma and other children are captured and taken to the underworld to be hunted for fun by a particularly sadistic demon, Lewis.

In this arch The Promised Neverland delves into the mythology of demons within the series, presenting first-hand how they evolve (or do they regress?), and why despite their nature they intrigue fans as the antagonists of the story.

Lewis He is for many one of the best villains in the series, and that the anime has cut him off completely evidently lit the torches among the community. Why did they do it?

Finally, in the arch of Goldy pond Emma has her only chance to shine alone, separated from the group, and time before Ray can track it. In the same way, interesting characters like Lewis, new children and demons were forgotten.

This takes much of the complexity out of the story and how it will unfold in the future. It seems like all the things they made of The Promised Neverland a fan favorite, they failed to make the leap to anime.

That said, for many it is best to end this failed experiment and end the anime permanently after the second season.

