The popularity of The Promised Neverland continues to rise. Even though the second season of the anime is receiving a lot of criticism for not showing all the arcs of the manga, the original work of Kaiu shirai it won the affection of thousands of fans for the complexity of its plot and the charisma of the characters.

It is because of that Yakusoku no Neverland begins to be taken up in other forms of entertainment. Such is the case of the video game Identity V, which announced a next collaboration with this series.

Starting next February 23, the special event inspired by The Promised Neverland, which will be called ‘Let’s run away together’ in this horror title for mobile devices.

The players of Identity V They will be able to acquire the special aspects of the protagonists of the series: Emma, Ray Y Norman; They can also use the outfit of the antagonist, Isabella. All of them will have a different appearance to fit in with the setting of the game.

Emma and company will occupy different roles in Identity V

The game of NetEase Games is available for free in both Android like in ios. This title is a 1v4 asymmetric online multiplayer survival horror; that is, one player will act as a hunter and will seek to kill the other four participants, who play as survivors.

Identity V it has a total of 30 survivors and 19 hunters. Each of them has different skills and roles for the games, so the protagonists of The Promised Neverland they will be special aspects for certain characters in the game.

Emma She will take the role of the gardener, who is curiously called Emma Woods. Norman will be the embalmer Aeson Carl and Ray He will act as the prisoner Luca Balsa.

The mother of the children of The Promised Neverland, Isabella, will also have participation in Identity V. Obviously she will do it as the Bloody Queen, one of the hunters in the game and whose objective is to finish off the survivors. He definitely couldn’t have another role.



