The Government of Gustavo Petro seems to have put the brakes on its commitment to remove the Colombian National Police from the orbit of the Ministry of Defense, despite being one of the most concrete recommendations of the Truth Commission, which has proposed fully comply. There is no desire to do so, General William Salamanca, recently inaugurated as director of the Police, has qualified. “This decision is being analyzed with absolute responsibility,” he told Blu Radio on Thursday. Given the shaken public confidence in the Police, the Defense Minister himself, Iván Velásquez, had joined that campaign promise, part of the broader debate on a fundamental reform of the security forces.

“If there is mistrust between the people and the public forces, democracy ends and we don’t even dream of peace,” Petro said Tuesday at the handover of command to the new director, a ceremony in which he envisioned a public force “absolutely respectful of the human rights” by the time his term ends, in 2026. “We will make urban citizen security a national priority and, to do so, we are announcing that all of the surveillance police will undergo meticulous retraining, with an emphasis on human rights, International Humanitarian Law and management of social protest”, said General Salamanca, who returned to service to relieve the dismissed Henry Sanabria, who ended up struck down by his homophobic and ultra-religious outings at the head of an institution in debt to modernize.

There were, however, no major references to the final report of the Truth Commission, whose recommendations have once again been on the table. Despite the fact that the article of the Development Plan with which the Government sought to make compliance mandatory fell through the legislative process, these recommendations still stand. One of the most uncomfortable conclusions of the Commission that emerged from the peace agreement with the extinct FARC guerrilla, is that the security doctrine – and the concept of internal enemy – exacerbated the armed conflict. And therefore, he argues that it is necessary to carry out a great reform of the public force. Among its recommendations, it calls for “separating the National Police from the Ministry of Defense and placing it in another or in a new ministry, as a necessary, but not sufficient, measure to advance in the strengthening of its civilian character and of governance in matters of security.” citizen, rural and urban”.

In his first interview as designated minister, before the presidential inauguration on August 7, Iván Velásquez assured that it was already a “decision made”, since Colombia “is one of the very few countries in the world that has the Police within the Ministry defense”. But no concrete steps have been taken in that direction. The first nine months of the Government were consumed in the controversies surrounding General Sanabria, the devout director of the Police who irritated feminist groups, LGBTIQ, human rights organizations and, in general, defenders of the secular state with anti-rights expressions which ended up costing him his job. These scandals reminded us that the motto of the Police, “God and Country”, is copied from the ideology of the Spanish far-right, conflicts with constitutional provisions and is an “anachronism of our institutions”, as the sociologist has recalled. Olga Gonzalez.

The fact that the Police are in the Defense sector has prevented a clear separation between their functions and the role of the Military Forces, which must carry out very different tasks, explains Juan Pappier, acting deputy director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas. “Removing the Police from the Ministry of Defense is a wise and valuable decision, but it is not enough, it cannot be the end of the comprehensive police reform that Colombia needs,” he points out. “Other measures must be taken, such as reforming the disciplinary system of the Police, reviewing the protocols on the use of force and the jurisdiction of military criminal justice,” he details. “It would be a serious mistake for the years of government to pass and for no substantive progress to be made on this issue,” he adds..

The eventual transfer also opens the discussion of which ministry could host it. Originally, Minister Velásquez envisioned the Police in a new Ministry of Peace, Coexistence and Security, an idea discarded for now. “I think the best option is to pass it on to the Ministry of Justice, which requires a reform, since it is a relatively smaller ministry. There, the task of the public force could be coordinated with the criminal policy”, assesses Pappier. Although in several Latin American countries the Police are in the Interior, in Colombia it is the portfolio of politics, in charge of relations with Congress, which would open up new questions. Transferring it to Justice makes perfect sense, agrees Jerónimo Castillo, an expert in security and criminal policy from the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), although he warns that it is a complex process: “This requires citizen participation, it cannot be a discussion of behind closed doors, it has to be open, facing the public and seeking legitimacy”.

In the midst of the wave of government reforms, the police is postponed. “We began to do an in-depth study of how to make this change beneficial to society, strengthen the Police and citizen security, and not cause harm to the Military Forces. We want to do this demarcation very well, and it is not done from one day to the next,” Justice Minister Néstor Osuna told this newspaper in February.

The Police have been at the center of controversy for several years, after the multiple abuses documented throughout the protests during the Iván Duque period (2018-2022). The complaints were frequent in the midst of the containment measures to address the coronavirus pandemic, but that discomfort dates back to the first wave of demonstrations against Duque, at the end of 2019. At that time, a projectile from the questioned Mobile Riot Squad, the Esmad, killed high school student Dilan Cruz during a peaceful protest in downtown Bogotá.

Some time later, in September 2020, the homicide of law student Javier Ordóñez in police custody, tortured by two patrolmen who had subjected him to incessant discharges from tasers despite his pleas, he unleashed the public’s anger. The crime, committed within an Immediate Action Command (CAI), caused two chaotic nights of riots in Bogotá, which in turn unleashed new and serious abuses, with a balance of 13 deaths. Mayor Claudia López asked Duque to lead a profound reform process of the Police. The Government then responded with a closed defense of the public force and the Duke himself was photographed with a police jacket to stage his support.

These precedents preceded the social outbreak of 2021, when reports of human rights violations multiplied, including the indiscriminate and lethal use of weapons, arbitrary arrests, and beatings. That citizen weariness paved the way to the Presidency of Petro, a staunch critic of the repression of the protests. In the most recent study by the firm invaderin February, 50% of those consulted had an unfavorable image of the Police, compared to 42% of a favorable image.

