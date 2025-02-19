Life are decisions and very few are usually 100% winners. That is, any decision, even if it is the most accurate, is usually far from optimal, always has some harmful implication or consequence. A good example is that of Brazil and the dilemma that has been facing for a long time: to find out the real potential of its energy resources and damage nature and biodiversity, or give up knowing this potential in exchange for preserving the current ecological balance of the Amazon . Everything indicates that Brazil will opt for the first. Oil is still a lot of oil And more if the recoverable amount is the one that is presupposed that can house its site part in the known as equatorial margin. Up to 20,000 million recoverable barrels that will lead Petrobras to drill the area at the risk of endangering biodiversity and natural balance.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is willing to get where it is necessary to discover the energy treasures that house the depths of the waters and soils of Brazil. Without going any further, last Wednesday, Lula said that Brazil prepares to launch the controversial oil exploitation in the Ecuadorian marginl, a region located about 500 kilometers from The mouth of the Amazonas Riveran area that with an unparalleled ecological value (for marine life, birds and the confluence of species and reside and migrate in that area), according to environmentalists and that could be damaged or harmed, in this sense, if Petrobras finally decides Put the exploration and subsequent exploitation operations of what is assumed that it could be a huge oil deposit.

“I want oil to be exploited (in that area). Now, before exploiting, we have to investigate. We have to see if there is oil and see the amount of oil there are,” said the progressive president in an interview with a local radio . Lula referred to the new horizon called Equatorial Margin, located between the coasts of the Ampá and Rio Grande do Norte, in the north of the country. What is hidden in the equatorial margin for a progressive and environmental president to make this decision? Probably a lot of oil.

In that same region, Guyana and Surinam have found huge hydrocarbon reserves. The three countries share the same sedimentary basin, off the coast of Guyana, Surinam and northern Brazil, which is known as the equatorial margin and is considered by experts such as the ‘next border’ for oil (it is one of the Few areas where there is much to explore and that there is certainty about the existence of important oil accumulations). These three countries share with each other many elements and processes of the same oil system. The oil of the deep waters of Guyana and Surinam belong to the same sedimentary basin, with a similar oil system (‘Petroleum System‘In English), which can be extended in several of the depths of the deep waters of the Brazilian Equatorial Margin: Foz do Amazon electionomista.es Jorge Navarro, Vice President of AgGEP (Association of Spanish Geologists and Geophysics of Petroleum) and Professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

“Improve the lives of thousands of Brazilians”

According to the oil company Petrobras, controlled by the Brazilian state, but with actions negotiated in the stock market, this wide area presents “an important oil potential” with the capacity to “improve the lives of thousands of Brazilians.” A good example of this is Guyana, who after the great discovery of crude and the implementation of its exploitation has been the protagonist of an unparalleled economic growth worldwide. Guyana has been the country in the world for several years that grows at a greater rhythm, presenting double -digit growth since 2021.

Guyana, through Exxonmobil, is the country that has been exploiting this basin longer, is already producing more than 650,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Exxonmobil’s forecasts place production at 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. Guyana is the country with the largest production of per capita oil in the world and will continue to be for a long time, unless its neighbor Surinam steals the position. Guyana is almost more raw than Colombia, for example. Now, Brazil wants to exploit oil from that same basin. Nevertheless, Ecologist organizations have alerted the risk that oil would be exploited in that area due to its proximity to the mouth of the Amazon River, In a year in which Brazil will also house the World Climate Summit (Cop30) in the Amazon city of Belém.

However, Lula said a week ago that Brazil cannot “know that he has wealth” inside and “not explode it … because with that wealth we will have money to build the famous and dream energy transition,” he added.

Brazil, a green power?

The Head of State defended that Petrobras is “the most responsible company” and promised that from the government “they will meet all the necessary requirements not to cause any ravages in nature.” However, Petrobras still needs the endorsement of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (Ibama), who once denied the permits to the oil company due to technical inconsistencies in the project. Petrobras returned to present a report with a series of changes that is under analysis of the environmental organ.

In this context, Lula criticized “La Cantinela” in which he has derived the discussion around equatorial margin and has caused Ibama “to be looking like an organ against the government.” The Brazilian ruler, who seeks to position Brazil in the world as a great green power, said that between this week and the next one he will participate in a meeting with the parties to resolve the matter. “We need to authorize Petrobras to investigate. That is what we want. And then if we are going to explode, that is another discussion,” he said.

These findings in Guyana and Surinam are the ones They have led Brazil to focus their exploration on deep waters located after the discoveries in these two countries. Petrobras herself admits that they follow the wake of its neighbors: “The exploratory success in Guyana and Surinam corroborates the importance of Petrobras continuing its campaign in the Brazilian equatorial margin basins, as is foreseen in its strategic plan 2024-2028”, He pointed out in a statement published this year.

“With the progress of exploratory investigations in the Equatorial Margin of Brazil, we increase our knowledge of this region, considered a new and promising border in ultra -deputy waters, which will be fundamental for the future of the company, guaranteeing the necessary oil supply for the Development of the country, “said the director of Exploration and Production, Joelson Mendes.

Most (approximately 75%) of Brazil’s oil production comes from the basins of Santos and Camposlocated in Atlantic waters much further south of the equatorial margin, in what is known as ‘presal’ (pre-salt, in English), since production is obtained from carbonates located below a powerful level of salts, he commented Professor Navarro in statements and electionomista.es. In another previous report. In this area of ​​the presal, Brazil has announced a few days ago another great oil discovery that has resuscitated the work in the area.

The Brazilian state company Petrobras has an ambitious strategic plan (2024-2028) to explore the deep and ultraprofundas waters of the equatorial margin, in which it provides for an investment of 3.1 billion dollars during the next five years and the drilling of 16 wells between 2024 and 2028.

Up to 20,000 million barrels of oil

It is an area where there is still much to explore and that it is believed that it could house large amounts of oil. There are experts who get to encrypt about 20,000 million recoverable barrels alone in the Brazilian area, higher than the sum of those of Guyana and Surinam. In the Guyana part it is estimated that there may be about 11,000 million barrelswhile in the deep waters of Surinam it is estimated that more than 6,000 million barrels could be found. Together, the most optimistic forecasts speak of about 40,000 million barrels, although it is not too clear, since some countries could be counting within their recoverable resources of the ‘neighbor’.

As part of its ambitious exploration program, Petrobras announced in 2024 a new discovery of oil in the equatorial margin after drilling the anhangá exploration well in the ultraprofundas waters (2,196 meters of water sheet) of the Potiguar basin. This is the second well perforated in Potiguar for 2024. The previous one was the Pitu West Well located about 25 km from the Ans .

According to Petrobras, operator of both wells in which he has a 100%participation, these discoveries still require a more detailed evaluation to determine their possible technical and economic viability. The exploration in the equatorial margin has generated a great environmental controversy in Brazil due to the proximity to the mouth of the Amazon River, an ecologically sensitive area and the presence of coral species.

The oil found in Anhangá is found in turbiditic lower -age sandstones, a “very different” case of the discovery of west pitu, where the oil warehouse of the oil constitutes older, less porous and potentially less productive sandstones, according to the Geologist Pedro Zalan. This expert ensures that Anhangá’s oil site It is similar to those found in other countries like Guyana, Surinam and Ivory Coast, the latter on the African margin of the Atlantic Ocean. “This completely changes the scenario of the equatorial margin. Until now it was thought that the oil systems of Guyana, Surinam and Ivory Coast could be replicated in the equatorial margin, but there was no evidence of it,” Zalán said Bnamericas.