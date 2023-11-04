Fifty-nine days before turning 36, Argentine striker Germán Ezequiel Cano has given himself the three best gifts of his football career.

First, this Saturday, with a goal in the Maracaná stadium, he paved the way to a title that was later paved by 21-year-old Brazilian forward John Kennedy. But not just any title.

With the great goals of the Argentine born on February 2, 1988 and the Brazilian, Fluminense won the first Copa Libertadores in 102 years of history.

And as if this second gift were not enough, with the collection of 13 targets in the season, The Argentine from Lomas de Zamora has become the top scorer of the 64th edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Germán Cano’s dedication after winning the Libertadores

“My son Lorenzo asked me for it. Luckily I can take it to him, I can tell him that I am champion of the Libertadores, Cano told ESPN and Star+ after the game.

“It was a dream that we had from the first game, I want to dedicate this title to my family, the president, and the entire Fluminense staff. Now it is worth making the effort and leaving many things aside, playing against a great rival like Boca. I think we were fair winners,” added the scorer, with a great past in Colombian football, especially his time in Medellín.

Cano spoke about what led Fluminense to win the title: “It is the first Cup they have won, we were looking for it, previously Fluminense had not been able to win it. It was given to us, we left everything for our partner, that’s worth it, it’s priceless. We were a magnificent group that, through sacrifice, dedication, and effort, was able to lift the cup. That is priceless,” he explained.

Boca was left without a prize

Boca Juniors, which was seeking the seventh Copa Libertadores in its history, got closer to the goal with a goal, also finely crafted, by Peruvian winger Luis Advíncula, who with 4 in his personal tally, finished as his club’s top scorer.

