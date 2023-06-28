The promise that Fernando Uribe fulfilled after becoming champion with Millionaires

Fernando Uribe had just experienced very difficult times when he returned to Millonarios at the beginning of this year. The striker from Pereira had a bad year in Junior due to injuries, and also experienced very complicated personal situations, such as the illness and subsequent death of his mother.

Although he did not have as much continuity, Uribe removed his thorn and was crowned League champion with Millonarios, in a campaign in which he played 20 games, of which he started eight, and scored four goals.

Uribe reached 200 goals as a professional this semester and he achieved that round figure with the Millos shirt, in his third spell at the club. He had already been in 2014-2015 and in 2021. That figure was celebrated on his social networks:

Uribe did not hide his tears and celebrated the 16th star with great emotion, in the company of his father, whom he publicly thanked for the support throughout his career.

What was Uribe’s promise if he was champion with Millonarios?

After getting the star, Uribe uploaded a video on his networks with his daughters, Ana Sofía and Valentina, who helped him fulfill the promise he made if he won the 16th star.

Uribe cut the goatee that had been with him for at least four years. And for this he had the help of his daughters, who initially were the ones who put the razor to work.

Despite the good will of his daughters, it was Fernando himself who finished shaving and showed the result in the video.

SPORTS

