Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The promise that Fernando Uribe fulfilled after becoming champion with Millionaires

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
The promise that Fernando Uribe fulfilled after becoming champion with Millionaires

Close


Close

Fernando Uribe and his daughters

Fernando Uribe with his father (left) and with his daughters (right).

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME and Instagram

Fernando Uribe with his father (left) and with his daughters (right).

The striker published the test on his social networks, along with his daughters.

Fernando Uribe had just experienced very difficult times when he returned to Millonarios at the beginning of this year. The striker from Pereira had a bad year in Junior due to injuries, and also experienced very complicated personal situations, such as the illness and subsequent death of his mother.

See also  millionaires vs. America, live: the blues, to ensure qualification

Although he did not have as much continuity, Uribe removed his thorn and was crowned League champion with Millonarios, in a campaign in which he played 20 games, of which he started eight, and scored four goals.

Uribe reached 200 goals as a professional this semester and he achieved that round figure with the Millos shirt, in his third spell at the club. He had already been in 2014-2015 and in 2021. That figure was celebrated on his social networks:

Uribe did not hide his tears and celebrated the 16th star with great emotion, in the company of his father, whom he publicly thanked for the support throughout his career.

What was Uribe’s promise if he was champion with Millonarios?

After getting the star, Uribe uploaded a video on his networks with his daughters, Ana Sofía and Valentina, who helped him fulfill the promise he made if he won the 16th star.

Uribe cut the goatee that had been with him for at least four years. And for this he had the help of his daughters, who initially were the ones who put the razor to work.

See also  Mohamed Katir and Sergio López Barranco, Spanish champions of 5,000 and 100 meters

Despite the good will of his daughters, it was Fernando himself who finished shaving and showed the result in the video.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#promise #Fernando #Uribe #fulfilled #champion #Millionaires

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Digital ID: how can you get it if you live in the United States? This is the step by step

Digital ID: how can you get it if you live in the United States? This is the step by step

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result