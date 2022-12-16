The Argentine team is preparing to play the World Cup final and the players are very focused on this objective. All the protagonists will seek the biggest dream of their careers and have the important support of their wives.
They are the ones who accompany them at all times, who were taking care of their children in this long month of concentration and who came together to experience the World Cup. Before the most anticipated meeting, they met and left a promise in case their husbands can keep the trophy.
Muri López Benítez, Lisandro Martínez’s partner, gave details of what they discussed in the preview. “Each one has her cabal because there is something that identifies you, but at dinner it came out that If everything went well, we wanted to all get a tattoo to remember this historic moment,” stated.
On the other hand, he talked about the relationship that was built between them. “They are super cool, we had the opportunity to see each other at the concentration, on some of the birthdays, we all went out to dinner together, we were up late… they closed the restaurant and we talked with a lot of good vibes. There is that joy, that happiness of all Argentines, ”he added.
The two great absentees at dinner were Antonela and Tini, the two most popular and who would not go unnoticed at the time of a meeting. It is worth noting that Tini is Rodrigo de Paul’s girlfriend and that at the time of dinner she was not in Doha.
