Scene from a scratch test in the UCI Track Champions League. EUROSPORT (Europa Press)

“A German bullfighter, that’s a Spanish pistard, a green dog.” Amalio Hortelano, a green dog himself, a bullfighter in Germany, has known this since he was very young, since he earned a living in the world’s velodromes, loaded 600 bikes, wheels, a couple of companions and bottles of cognac to bribe customs officers and in January he left Madrid for Berlin, and his wall, his velodrome, to run the 6 Days. Thus, a German bullfighter, seeing his almost solitude, feels Sebastián Mora, a Spanish pistard who doesn’t even remember exactly how many European championships he has won (there are six, and a World Cup scratch, besides) or how many countries he has had to live following his life, his velodromes, with his worn but irreplaceable yellow Concord saddle, how the leather Brooks of the old cyclists was unique, the only thing they took with them when they changed teams, with its narrow handlebar, narrow like that of the fixies of the hipster urban, as the Brooklyn camels like, their Japanese wheels, their packed Orbea. He has run in Japanese, English, Spanish teams, and the University in Castellón. Road racing to keep the bottom. But his world is the track. A 250-meter wooden oval, a sloped track, barely 12% on the straights, 45% slope in the curves, wild cambers, a wall, to be able to increase speed up to 85 kilometers per hour and prevent the force centrifuge sends the fixed-gear lovers who divide their world, their living space, into nothingness, in the eight meters that go from the balustrade in the heights to the Côte d’Azur, the irony of the corridors, the slightly inclined blue strip that marks the inner limit of the oval, and the lines of the sprinters’ corridor, black, the rope, below, red above, and the blue one in the center, that of the stayer, the motorcycles behind which Guillermo Timoner and Amalio Hortelano were running.

Sebastián Mora, on the right, and the German sprinter Pauline Grabosch, in front of the stars of the track. Discovery / Louis Legon (Louis Legon)

Beneath them, supporting the smooth track of unvarnished Siberian pine sheets, hundreds of wooden pillars form a perfect, measured framework, and the curves of the velodrome resemble those of a gigantic sherry cask, or the keel of a ship. , thus seen, from the ground, and the poles are a very orderly and secret forest. “When they built it, in 2014, the Swiss architect who designed it, Ralph Schürmann, demanded that for 15 days no one outside his team could watch the construction, because they had a secret to close the ring that no one could contemplate, almost like the builders of the pyramids, or the craftsmen who closed arches and vaults with key stones…”, explains a proud group of visitors, a guide of the Saint Quentin velodrome in Yvelines, Paris, where the track tests will be held of the 2024 Olympics.

The center is the pelousse, a large rectangular space that on the days of the big party on the track, the 6 Days, invented in Madison Square in New York at the beginning of the last century, becomes a gigantic restaurant and party room. where you dine and dance among rivers of champagne, while fixed-gear cyclists circle around, or shave in substitute or they drink a coffee while reading the newspaper spread out on the handlebars, and in the stands, a cloud of smoke, bets are exchanged from afternoon to dawn. “And how I like the atmosphere of the 6 Days”, says Mora, who is 34 years old and is from Vila-Real. “They are a party, especially in Belgium, in Antwerp, in Ghent… And that now they are not as nocturnal as before, crazy at dawn, because they end at 11 at night.” And she doesn’t smoke.

The 6 Days are longing for the invented past, and an oil painting of John Hopper, the cyclist in his cabin at the edge of the track, trying to sleep while his partner keeps spinning, and the seed of the future that is always late, and the track, the magic of the velodrome, the competition that will bring to the screens millions of kids between the ages of 11 and 16, who, according to François Ribeiro, director of events at Discovery, live life through a screen and go beyond traditional sport. They are the great objective of all sports, the most desired age segment, because these are the years when passions and hobbies are forged for life. All this, the wood, the air of the past, the tradition, will become from here to nothing, metaverse material, the sure way, says Discovery, to unite and control the irresistible universe of the eSports, video game competitions, with the reality of flesh and blood competitors. Virtual reality and real reality in the same space. Avatars and people, dozens of cameras and points of view and interactions. One million euros just to set up the stage at the velodromes. Four tons of installations on the roof.

Francois Ribeiro. Discovery / Louis Legon (Louis Legon)

Just like a media company, the future ASO, publisher of the daily L’Equipeinvented the Tour de France at the beginning of the last century to increase its sales in July, thus the gigantic Discovery, owned by Warner and owner of the transmission rights of the Olympic Games, created a competition last year, stellarly baptized as Champions Track League (UCI Track Champions League, UTCL), which is like the 6 Days of the 21st century, a competition born, like the old one, to be entertainment. “My 11-year-old son spends his days looking at and communicating with screens. It is something unavoidable. You can’t fight it. This is reality,” says Ribeiro. “Better join them and control them. The future of sports broadcasting passes through here, through the creation of a new reality and that is why, to experiment and rehearse, we have created the UTCL”.

Promotional image of the Discovery transmission model.

The competition –72 cyclists, 36 men and 36 women, equality also in the amount of prizes–, four tests of very easy compression –two of speed: sprints to three and keirin; two in the background: deletion and scratch, the tests in which Mora, Spanish Olympic hopeful, is a master–, Compressed into two hours, this season begins on Saturday the 12th in Mallorca and lasts for four weeks and five events: Mallorca, Berlin, Paris and two in London. In all of them, say those from Discovery, there will be a show of speed, fight, light and color, and instant graphics on the screens, in the style of those of Formula 1 transmissions, detailing the speed, heart rate, pedaling frequency, the maximum watts, and even the sound boom boom of the accelerated heartbeats of the great stars of the track, both in its mobile App and in Eurosport broadcasts. But only in the two events of the London Olympic velodrome, on December 2 and 3, will the metaverse be experienced, the immersive possibility that the spectator from home feels sitting in the stands, or entering the changing rooms, or stand on the edge of the track and choose between 15 different cameras from which to feel the competition.

The promise of its promoters, which, for now, is only verbal – “in a few days we will show everything”, says Ribeiro – collides, however, with some skepticism from the experts. “There’s a lot hype around the theme of the metaverse or web 3.O [basado en la tecnología blockchain que permite las criptomonedas], and it seems that there are new experiences to consume content and visualize it, but I think that in the end the offers, any offer, that we are going to obtain will be a mix between augmented reality and virtual reality”, explains Mounir Zok, CEO from N3XT Sports. “Or you are going to be able to enter an online platform with your mobile and then by turning the mobile and rotating it in the environment you can explore a space, and you still approach a space, you can enter or you can interact with some objects, but we have already 6-8 years doing this, or a virtual reality context, or with the mobile or with the technical mobile and virtual reality accessories or with glasses. In the end the formula is going to be the same, when you are going to consume the content it is going to be a screen… Now, giving the user the option to choose the camera that they are going to use, well, fine, but call this metaverse and me seems a bit much to me. Well, this is my personal opinion.”

“All will be Super cool”, assures Ribeiro, who with a stroke of the pen refutes the skeptics. “It is something that has never been done on this scale in sport. Teenagers will be trapped.”

