There is no doubt that in Barcelona they can boast of one of the 5 best squads on the planet today. However, the arrival of so many stars has generated other problems within the club, starting with the complications that they are experiencing inside the Camp Nou to get the registration of the reinforcements, as well as the feeling of displacement that others who were previously protagonists have.
Right now the intention of the culé team is to get the inscriptions, as well as the exits of the club’s discards. This last step would allow Barcelona to get the arrival of some other signings that are still in the pipeline for the board, such as Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva, who has even been promised that he will be signed.
From Spain they affirm that the club had direct contact with the player and just as they did with Raphinha weeks ago, they promised him that he will be signed this summer, they are only waiting to close some additional movements. It is known that the Barça club and Silva’s agents have had a closed agreement for weeks, yesterday a total agreement between the clubs was reported and now there is only one move left for the Portuguese to reach Barcelona, the sale of Frenkie de Jong.
#promise #Barcelona #Bernardo #Silva
