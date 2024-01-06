As has become a custom within Real Madrid every time the market opens, the name that gets all the spotlight cannot be other than Kylian Mbappé. Once again, Florentino will do whatever is in his power to fulfill his destiny and bring the Frenchman to the table in the capital of Spain, this being the last attempt on the part of the Merengue boss who is confident that now the move will come to fruition. in his favor.
Although Kylian is not the only wish on Florentino's table, the club wishes to continue with its renovation work on all lines, starting with the defense, where both full-backs and full-backs are required. One of the tasks is to find the generational replacement for Dani Carvajal, despite the fact that the veteran will not leave the club in the summer, and the name that he is winning today is that of Juanlu, the pearl of Sevilla.
The club has ruled out big names such as Reece James or Friempong himself, as there will be no conditions to spend huge amounts. This being the case, Juanlu is positioned as the great favorite to be signed in the summer, since his exit clause is only 20 million euros and Florentino himself believes that they can sign him for an even lower price if it is negotiated between directors. For now, everything is limited to wishes, there are no formal contacts as of today as there are other market priorities.
#promise #Sevilla #favorite #generational #replacement #Dani #Carvajal #Real #Madrid
