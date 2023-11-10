Although it has yet to finish its participation in the 2023 Professional League Cup, where it is in first place in Zone A and will surely enter the playoffs to try to be crowned again in the local competition, River is already starting to think How they will assemble the professional squad for the 2024 calendar.
With the certainty that it will compete in the triple competition in 2024, with action in the Copa Libertadores, the local tournament and the Argentine Cup, Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario” will have to strengthen itself knowing that it will not have Matías Suárez (contract expiration), and surely not with Enzo Pérez or Jonatan Maidana, who will end their cycle at the club.
That is why the River Plate leadership has already set its eyes on Santiago SolariDefense and Justice winger and brother of Pablo, who currently stands out in the “Millonario” team, entering the complements and making a difference with his ability in speed and his centers at the “9”.
Santiago precisely has similar characteristics to his brother: The 25-year-old footballer feels comfortable when his current coach Julio Vaccari places him on the sides, to overwhelm and exploit his speed in one-on-one matches against the sides.
He has played 52 games, in which he scored six goals: He was only a substitute in one game (on September 12 against Godoy Cruz) and was not included in the squad in two (Central Córdoba, in the League Cup, and Unión de Santa Fe, in the last Professional League).
Although no formal offer has yet reached Núñez, the man who arrived at Halcón in January from Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza, Like very much and they have been asking for a while about his behavior off the field, which is key for River when it comes to incorporating.
Solari has a contract until December 2025 in Defense and Justice, But his desire to play for the club he loves, and share a team with his brother, could be key to convincing the Varela leaders. Will it happen?
