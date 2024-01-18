The astonishing evolution of generative artificial intelligence is a transformative force of significance and risks that are impossible to measure, but it has signs of becoming one of the most revolutionary leaps made by humanity. Despite the terrible wars that demand attention, political, business and opinion leaders have paid great attention to the issue at the Davos Forum, in its economic dimension (with the increase in productivity and the impact on the labor market), regulatory (about whether to emphasize protection or innovation), geopolitics (as one of the decisive elements in defining the balance of power) and scientific (with the opening of borders that were inconceivable before). A terrain full of uncertainty and dilemmas, in which the only certainty is a level of transcendental importance, which has been made clear in speeches, panels, hallways, and private meetings.

The uncertainty about the path this technological revolution will take is great, and Sam Altman himself, CEO of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, assumed it in a public session. “This technology is very powerful and we cannot say with certainty what will happen. It happens with all great technological revolutions, but with this one in particular it is easy to imagine the enormous effects it will have on the world and that it could go very wrong. We are pushing in a technological direction that we believe is safe, but I empathize with the concerns,” said Altman, a reference in the sector. Altman warned that “stress will rise as we get closer to AGI, artificial general intelligence, capable not only of performing specific functions such as language models, but that could learn any intellectual task.

Given this scenario, the regulatory debate is one of the most delicate. In the same Altman panel, Jeremy Hunt, British Chancellor of the Exchequer, was in favor of “light touch” regulation, thus positioning himself at the pole of those who consider that regulatory frameworks that stifle innovation in a sector with enormous potential to improve productivity and enable decisive possibilities also at the scale of geopolitical competition.

AI is undoubtedly a central element in defining the forces of the future. In the Davos work, European concern about being left behind in this revolution has emerged. The EU is a regulatory pioneer, but it is not at the forefront in terms of leading companies in the sector.

The balance of forces that will define AI is measured in terms of business economic benefits, but also in the ability to ensure the least disruptive possible alteration of the labor market. An IMF report published on the eve of the start of the forum indicated that up to 60% of jobs in advanced economies may be affected by the emergence of AI, with half of them negatively affected.

Many jobs will disappear. Others will appear, but not necessarily at the same time, and certainly not necessarily to the same people and in the same places. Attenuating the pernicious effects of the revolution will be a measure of the cohesion and stability of future societies.

The promise of scientific advancement underpinning the AI ​​revolution is also enormous. Alber Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, made it clear in Davos. “This revolution is transforming the organic sector,” he explained. “We use AI very intensively. With it we achieve better and faster results. Previously, the drug discovery process would typically take four years. We would synthesize millions of molecules. Now, with AI, we have moved on to drug design. We make about 600 molecules, chosen with tremendous computational power, and which are the most likely to work. The process of years has become months. “It’s something that saves lives,” he said.

On the side of concerns, without reaching the apocalyptic visions of computer systems of superhuman intelligence that take control, there are much closer and more real risks. One of them is the potential that this technology has to increase disinformation activities, for example in electoral processes.

Disinformation and the threat it poses to democracies have emerged as one of the two biggest risks facing the world, according to a report published by the World Economic Forum on the eve of the Davos meeting. Generative AI can do harm in two ways: a quantitative one, allowing the massive creation of content without a human being having to do it; another qualitative, with fakes of such extraordinary quality that the capacity for persuasion is total. In the discussions on the forum, concern has become evident, for example, about the video variant of this risk.

The fears are of sufficient caliber that, as reported by the newspaper Financial Times a week agoAmerican experts – including from Open AI – and China have held two secret meetings to address the risks of disinformation and the threat to social cohesion.

The news takes on an extraordinarily disturbing light if one considers that the United States and China are waging relentless competition in technological matters, and especially in AI, which is a source of serious friction between them. Washington is leading maneuvers to restrict exports of advanced microchips that are necessary to advance on that path, and for whose production China does not have autonomous capacity. Washington alleges that this is justified to prevent Beijing from using Western technology to fuel military and security programs with very dubious purposes.

In Davos, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang fired broadsides against these maneuvers, trying to establish a connection between them and a general attempt by the United States to maintain a position of privilege and complicate the access of emerging countries to key technologies. The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, responded that it is not a general blockade, but only a specific measure.

That in the midst of the tension between the two powers there has been a contact like the one described in the FT He is very eloquent.

Another issue that has emerged in Davos is the challenge of the impressive level of energy consumption that new computing systems require. An estimate published last year calculated that by 2027 AI servers could consume as much energy annually as countries like Argentina or the Netherlands do in a year. This overloads demand and, in countries that do not have good levels of green energy production, drives more CO2 emissions.

The AI ​​revolution will touch almost every aspect of life, including probably, as noted In a recent interview with this newspaper, historian Niall Fergusonour cognitive capacity, which can be affected by the future, constantly turning to a machine for solutions instead of our own thinking.

