Friday, September 1, 2023, 01:15



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

After years of trying to return the beach access promenade to residents and tourists in Cabo Roig, it seems that the City Council is finally going to manage to reopen this access.

It will be in the next ordinary plenary session when the Department of Infrastructures formally raises the approval of the basic project for opening the promenade to public transit, a file that the previous councilors of Ciudadanos and the Popular Party have already tried to process without success.

It is a corridor just over 2 meters wide and 30 meters long, fenced off by the edge of the cliff, which with its closure forced residents to take a detour of more than 1 kilometer to access the beach.

This pedestrian path, which connects Aguamarina with La Caleta, has been closed since 2021, when a court ruling forced the City Council to close it, thus becoming a private access for the residents of the Bellavista residential area.

It was the same owners of the urbanization who complained against the decision that the City Council had taken in 2015 to tear down the wall built 20 years ago, which prevented the passage. Finally, the courts agreed with the owners, arguing that if the local Administration wanted to make public use of this section, it had to be done by expropriating the residents of the Bellavista residential area.

At the beginning of this year, the then Councilor for Orihuela Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera, presented the request for the reopening of the pedestrian promenade, after expropriation of the land. In March, the Provincial Coastal Service presented a favorable report so that the pertinent works could be carried out on this connection path. It was then that it was established that the City Council had until March 2023 to execute the project.

Months later, the plan to reopen the promenade was still in the drawer and it seems that it will be the next plenary session that will give the go-ahead to the works. For the moment, this point will have the support of Ciudadanos, who has announced that their vote will be favorable because it is a project that they themselves worked on and that they know perfectly well.

After its approval in plenary, the Consistory wants to meet with the owners, in order to start a joint appraisal process through which they intend to reach a common compensation agreement for the expropriation.