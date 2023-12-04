Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid the escalation of unrest in the Sahel region of West Africa, with the worsening intensity of unrest in its territory, regional security circles have revealed the increasing spread of small and light weapons and their introduction into this part of the world, which fuels political and security instability and complicates the humanitarian situation there.

According to independent estimates, there are about 30 million pieces of small and light weapons on the African Coast, out of nearly 100 million pieces spread throughout the entire African continent, constituting less than one-sixth of the total number of them in circulation in the world, which amounts to more than 640 million.

African security experts attributed the large spread of this type of weapons in the west of the continent to the fragility of the borders separating many of its countries, the presence of a large number of smuggling networks, and separatist, terrorist and extremist organizations, as well as the intensification of conflicts and political and security unrest that have existed for decades in the Sahel region. », In addition to the outbreak of conflicts there, over scarce resources such as water and land suitable for grazing.

Experts pointed out that these conflicts, which also include clashes between criminal gangs, often lead to increased demand by individuals or groups for the acquisition of weapons, especially in areas where the ability of government authorities to maintain security and protect the population is weak.

These factors led to this vast and barren area of ​​land extending across several countries in the northern half of the African continent becoming fertile ground for the spread of small and light weapons, which subsequently led to further fueling acts of violence there.

The deterioration of economic conditions in various parts of the Sahel region has also led to an increase in unemployment rates, and the resulting occurrence of more crimes and acts of violence, which in turn leads to a boom in arms trade and an increase in demand for it. In addition, the escalation of feelings of dissatisfaction and frustration among marginalized groups in the countries of the “region” leads some of them to practice violence, and increases their desire to possess an arsenal of small and light weapons, which they consider a means of self-defense, at the very least.

Experts warned that the spread of the epidemic of weapons proliferation in the “African Sahel” increases the chances of committing a wide range of violations and illegal activities, including murders, rape and torture, in addition to the destabilization of governments in the region and undermining the efforts of… Establishing stability and peace.