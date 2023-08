Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 00:33







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The proliferation of illegal dumps in various parts of the municipality begins to be a real headache for the Cartagena City Council, but more so for the residents, who have to put up with the incivility of those who deposit remains of works, furniture, electrical appliances, branches and , …

This content is exclusive for subscribers