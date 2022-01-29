The reports are varied, but one of them, that of the International Monetary Fund, which has just cut its growth expectation for our country by 1.2 points of gross domestic product this week and places the Mexican economy at 2.8% by 2022 .

Growth estimates have been decreasing, in November they estimated a growth of 4%, but due to the loss in purchasing power of consumers in Mexico due to inflation, among other factors, they caused the forecast to be updated downwards, the increase in infections of covid-19 since November and the rise in inflation shows a difficult scenario.

The Inegi has already shown its estimate and anticipates, according to the timely indicator of economic activity (IOAE), that economic activity would close 2021 with negative results, losing what was earned.

The data indicates that in December 2021 this indicator would fall 0.2% compared to the previous month.

The Inegi explains that this is due to the fact that the tertiary sector had a significant drop and little progress was made in secondary activity.

They are the effects of a global crisis that has been intensifying since the second half of last year,

the new variants of covid-19, the problems in the assortment of supply chains and, without a doubt, inflation.

That is why institutions, financial organizations and agencies at the government level have adjusted the projection of economic growth.

The Ministry of Finance itself recently said that the economy is subject to the behavior of the pandemic in the world and in Mexico, and the problems that the country has previously experienced, such as low investment, low productivity, informality, poverty and poverty, have been argued. inequality.

And in employment, at the national level as of December the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, they are jobs

new but informal and precarious.

As of December 2021, the economically active population was 59 million, which is equivalent to 59.5% of the population aged 15 and over, this figure was 4.3% million higher than December 2020.

In the case of Sinaloa, as of December there are a total of 586,281 jobs registered with the IMSS.

Economists have expressed that the first months of 2022 will be complicated for the final consumer, who in the end is the one who suffers the ravages in order to cover their most basic needs.

And it is that the figures and scenarios that show various

institutions and organizations on the behavior of the economy for our country in the immediate future, show contrasts, regions and sectors that are gradually coming out, but now with the regrowth with the omicron variant in the world as of November makes the economy and growth stall again.

In the short term, growth will have to do with the decisions made by the competent authority in matters of public policy, the behavior of the pandemic and the global scenario, how it behaves.

While we wait patiently and face what is to come with intelligence and wisdom, we move from the macro to the microeconomics, to the daily life that families have to face to overcome the complications of their personal finances.

That day is the day that millions of families live in the country who are suffering the onslaught of finding a place to work safely and avoiding the daily blow of the increase in the products of the basic basket, if that is what it can be called, to what is most essential for feeding their families, with inflation that has skyrocketed.

Wait and be cautious in spending, intelligently define the destination of the income because these are times of measurement.