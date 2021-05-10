The Government will send this afternoon the project that it is promoting to establish objective parameters, sanitary measures and restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The novelty is that it will finally enter the Senate, where Cristina Kirchner manages the times and the ruling party has a large majority to approve it without changes.

This was announced by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who after a tour of Berazategui, confirmed that this Monday afternoon he will send the project that he polished with the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, and to which the President has already given the go-ahead before embarking on his European tour.

“This afternoon we will be sending the project to the Senate and we hope that there will be a frank debate where the opposition does not seek to do politics with the pandemic but have a constructive behavior that until now has not had, “said Cafiero, who took note of the message sent by the National Board of Together for Change, which a while before had rejected the possibility of granting “superpowers” to the President: “We must not under any point of view endorse greater powers that overwhelm the provincial autonomies and of the City “, said the opposition leaders.

In Balcarce 50 they admit that the intention of the President is that an express procedure is given in Congress to have that tool before May 21, when the valid DNU must be renewed. .

Then, he assured that the project “aims to have objective parameters that must be debated within the chambers” and crossed to Together for Change, which with the endorsement of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta already anticipated his refusal to give extraordinary powers to the President, considering that “blocking the political discussion and dialogue before knowing the text of the law is not constructive at all.”

Finally, the coordinating minister insisted on demanding “that the opposition take advantage of this time to work honestly and not engage in politics with the pandemic as it has unfortunately been doing in recent times.”

As Clarín advanced, the text is based on the indicators that the President used in the last decree of necessity and urgency with which he renewed preventive and mandatory social isolation.

In this text, which the head of state signed knowing that he was going to send this project later, four categories were set, low, medium and high risk and epidemiological alarm based on three factors: increase in infections in the last 14 days, number of cases depending on the population and the occupation of intensive care beds.

Through the sanction of this law, the Government seeks coverage on two fronts. In principle, in an election year, the idea is to remove the management of the pandemic from the axis of the campaign and thus prevent the opposition from using it to question the President.

On the other hand, after the setback in the bid with the City for face-to-face classes, shield the eventual restrictions that must be imposed in the context of a pandemic reducing the margin for the challenges before the Justice to prosper. For this reason, it was noted that in the adverse ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, the magistrates considered “insufficient” the arguments that Alberto F. had initially outlined to impose the suspension of attendance in schools.

With this project, the Casa Rosada understands that this requirement would be covered.