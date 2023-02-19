The project to recover the old shed next to the Almendricos train station and transform it into a Mining Museum is already underway, the Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos, confirmed to LA VERDAD. The drafting of the project has been contracted with an item of 35,000 euros so that the building, built at the end of the 19th century or the first years of the 20th, returns to its origins. It will house the extensive exhibition of minerals that a neighbor of the district, Bartolomé García, worked in all the quarries that he worked throughout his life. The miner passed away in 2010 without seeing his dream come true, which his neighbors are now beginning to glimpse.

The construction has an area of ​​more than 300 square meters and, after fulfilling its mission of storing wagons, it was converted decades ago into the station manager’s home. It was ceded in 2016 by the Railway Infrastructure Administrator to the City Council, but no intervention has been carried out since then.

The architect in charge of drafting the project, Jerónimo Granados, highlighted the beauty of the roof structure based on metal trusses, which will be left visible. He pointed out that the construction, with facing brick, is very similar to the one preserved next to the Alameda de Cervantes level crossing and that its structure remains in good condition. The roof is the most deteriorated part and has caused humidity inside the building.

The City Council estimates that an investment of around 300,000 euros will be necessary to rebuild the barn and enable it as a museum with its corresponding showcases and explanatory panels, Mazuecos said. He added that, after the completion of the project, it will be ready in just over a month, the City Council will seek the necessary financing to start the rehabilitation immediately.

For Granados, the buildings linked to the railway station have an important architectural and historical value for the inhabitants of the district, because they were the germ of the population of Almendricos, associated with mining. He explained that it was created to transport the mineral to Águilas and that the first buildings in the county were related to the movement of travelers. Later, houses were built because the population settled and the number of residents grew, who began to dedicate themselves to other activities.

The residents want to collaborate financially in this project through their Participatory Budgets for the removal of the partitions and cleaning the interior of the garage, now in ruins, said the mayor of the village, Antonio Jesús Díaz. He explained that the station building is the headquarters of the women’s association and that it is kept in very good condition. They plan to request the transfer of use of another of the smaller sheds, which is located next to the greenway, to possibly enable it as a shelter.