Statue of Charles Darwin in the Natural History Museum, London. Philippe Lissac / GODONG / Getty Images

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Thanks to it, a machine is capable of learning up to 1 billion parameters and then using them to give the right answer in a matter of seconds. As it does? The explanation is not always obvious and that is what generates distrust in many of the users. This is the goal he pursued Marc Schœnauer, Principal Investigator in the Computer Research Laboratory at he National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (INRIA), in Paris, when he joined to the European TRUST-IA project. The four-year program, is dedicated to what is called explainable artificial intelligence and begins October thanks to financing of up to four million euros from of the European Innovation Council of the European Commission.

The basis is in artificial neural networks. This network is a computational model inspired by the human brain. It is made up of a set of units (artificial neurons) connected by nodes to transmit signals. These nodes are points of intersection from which something that resembles branches of a tree depart. From a point (or node), two other possibilities emerge, from these two, another four and so on, over and over again. Thanks to all this hidden mechanism, a machine is capable of learning up to 1 billion parameters and then using them to give the right answer in a matter of seconds. How do you do it? The explanation is not always obvious and that is what generates mistrust to many of the users.

“If there were fewer nodes, the user could better understand how it works and how the algorithm reaches its conclusion. Our greatest challenge is to achieve simpler systems that can, therefore, be understood while maintaining a performance similar to those that exist now ”, says the French expert. The project will make extensive use of the genetic programming (PG), which optimizes complex computational models represented as trees, with nodes and branches. This image illustrates the decision process of the machine, for example. From this point, two other possibilities emerge, from these two, another four, and so on, over and over again, until the final solution is reached.

The idea is to take inspiration from biology and the theory of evolution of Charles Darwin to gradually build better and better networks and monitor the process more closely. “For example, the tree that represents Newton’s second law of motion would be represented with a node (product) and two leaves (mass and acceleration), giving output to the force. With these simple rules we can understand what is happening ”, says Schœnauer. Newton’s Second Law of Motion states (very briefly) that the acceleration that a body acquires is proportional to the net force applied on it.

Advantage

Thanks to PG, evolutionary algorithms: These algorithms will make mutations or possible crosses with the current population, from whose mix the most that have the best performance will emerge. These top they will be saved to make the next population, and so on. “It is a caricature of the resistance of the most resistant, but that is the idea. We are going to try to reproduce the results of the neural network with models that are probably much more understandable ”, says the French scientist.

This method has advantages as it allows the user to intervene directly. In general, an algorithm is programmed with a precise objective and the person who will interact with it has no influence on the result. The GP allows, however, to ask the opinion of the people and to assess which of the options are the most understandable. “This allows the algorithm to act based on the user so that they have greater confidence in the system. Furthermore, the good explanation depends on who we are addressing ”, argues the researcher who has been looking for years to improve this and waiting for that funding.

Another of the virtues of this type of evolutionary algorithm is its great capacity to solve multiple objectives at the same time, since it finds the best compensation against all the conflicts that are generated. The experts in this new program want the results to be the best and at the same time understandable. However, if you only rely on a few parameters to increase readability, it may not take all possible variables into account. So how do you strike a balance between simplicity and accuracy? “We want to know that. We are looking for that ”, answers Schœnauer.

Real life applications

To carry out the research program and confirm their answer to that question, the team will focus on three specific cases even though their algorithms are aimed at generalist use: medical treatments, home delivery of products and energy consumption of buildings. “These three areas are going to help us carry out the process to real world data. We not only want a good average performance, but we also want to avoid bad scenarios ”, comments Gonçalo Figueira, project coordinator and researcher at the Portugal Institute of Science, Technology and Systems and Computing Engineering (INESC TEC). “We can prevent the problems and negative impact of AI if we can explain these models. Otherwise, it would be difficult to predict their behavior and trust them, “he says before detailing the program.

In the first place, they want to influence medicine, one of the fields that is greatly affected by the progress of technology and the arrival of AI: from diagnoses to knowing when it is better to take treatment or do surgery. On this last point, TRUST-IA is going to act as a prediction tool. Its use will be aimed at a specific treatment for a specific cancer and with patients with their own characteristics. “The idea is that the algorithm announces when is the best time to give treatment and indicates what should be done for each particular case,” describes Figueira. Somewhat along the same lines, another use case will use AI models to forecast energy demand in buildings. The end goal is to simulate usage and price.

In addition to predicting, the mathematical models generated by AI can also prescribe. It is the third case in which the project will be tested: the delivery of goods. The intention is that the user benefits from a better service. To do this, you must look for the most efficient options from the operational point of view, which will serve both to avoid delays and so that the customer receives the product at the best time and at the best price.

Barriers and transparency

For Schœnauer, that AIs will come to control us in the near future, it is a fantasy. “There is always a man behind the program,” he recalls. The expert insists, however, that we must ensure that this does not happen and begin to protect the citizen by introducing restrictions and controls in the algorithms to make them ethical and prevent them from harming the human being. Also, “just because you’re smart doesn’t mean you can take control of us,” says Figueira. The programs are made to do something concrete, very specific and are more intelligent than the human being, perhaps, in a single thing, as well as playing chess, or calculating the rule of three in half a second. In short, the objective of all this is to make a transparent Artificial Intelligence that shows what happens in the hidden areas of your network and what path it takes to provide a single and unique solution.

Richard Benjamins, co-founder of OdiseIA, the Spanish Observatory for the Ethical and Social Impact of Artificial Intelligence, believes that the topic of this new European project is very relevant due to the increasing use of AI in many sectors. “Explainable AI is especially important when decisions made by systems have a significant impact on people’s lives, such as in medical diagnosis, enrollment in public services, loan application, among others.” Benjamins says that last year, the defense agency of the United States (DARPA, for its acronym in English) launched a great project in this regard, so a European project is “more than welcome.” The OdiseIA expert points out that, however, not all AI algorithms are black boxes, and that there are already some similar techniques to make those that are more transparent, such as SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) and the LIME (Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations). “Beyond that, this is definitely an important project,” he concludes.

