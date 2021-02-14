The environment where the El Palomar airport is located is affected by the urban plan of the Morón area. He is accompanied by a great natural linear park that will give life and nature to the area.

Although the airport terminal has a magnitude capable of breaking with the existing or planned, it must manage to coexist with the environment.

Inside of the intervention area we can find natural paths of water courses that come from the Arroyo Morón. These will serve as guiding elements to achieve that the building dialogue with the natural from its lines.

In the project for the airport, the roof is raised to emphasize the accesses.

From the intersection between the environment and the programmatic necessity, the lines that make up the morphology emerge. The result is a single volume, fluid and apparently massive ruled by lines closed in themselves. These, in turn, generate spatiality and directionality within the proposed building.

The reading on the facade is elegant. Simple and concise, its lines are raised revealing access and egress. Although the operations are very simple, the geometric complexity comes from the programmatic need and is addressed from the caliber of the geometry in the plant: towards the departures side, with a greater need for square meters and, towards the arrivals side, with less . In this way, spaces are achieved that accompany and interact with the circulatory flows, fundamental in this type of building.

The lines generate an effect of directionality and simplify the reading of the space in the airport.

In the center is the patio which acts as a program divider, provides space and lighting to the deep floor while providing permeability in the visuals.

Low level.

This single piece, synthetic and summary of the needs, is supported by a large park whose guidelines intersect with the linear park of the Morón plan. In this way they integrate the road needs forming a set in the urban vision which is also appreciated by the passengers in the take off and landing maneuvers.

Considering the nature of the transfer terminal that El Palomar has, it is necessary to have a vision of aerotropolis -a concept that designates the city that emerged from an airport- where transportation from one terminal to another is essential. Therefore, there is within the proposal the relocation of a train station capable of depositing the passenger easily within the complex, and taking them out of there when they face their next destination.

Top floor.

The authors

Though Felbet Rodriguez was born in Bolivia and Enzo Schunk in El Calafate, they share the same vision of architecture. It may be because they both grew up in that Patagonian city and chose the UBA to train professionally, that they agreed on a project that represented a particular challenge. Both are in their fourth year of the degree and they had already worked together, they even participated in other contests.

But this one, that of Clarín – SCA for Students, was different: “Due to the pandemic, the one attended at the beginning was quite strange, the interaction within the workshop is not the same and the fact of not being able to carry out the exercise in the same physical space, drawing on paper, experimenting with models or exchanging ideas in a more fluid way as we usually do with Felbet, made it even weirder, ”Enzo recalls.

For his part, Felbet points out: “As everything is digital we had to learn new ways of working, tools and programs, so as not to limit ourselves when it comes to designing and not lose that ease that designing through conceptual models gave us. We had to combine hours of design with the rest of the subjects and work. At first it was kind of hard but we quickly got used to the rhythm ”.

Happy for the recognition received, Enzo and Felbet’s plan is to do some postgraduate studies to deepen their knowledge.

File. Authors. Enzo Schunk and Felbet Rodriguez Prize. Selected Clarín SCA Award Subject. Architecture 4 FADU-UBA Year. 2020

GB