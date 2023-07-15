When Nélson Gomes steps out of the door of his house in Covas do Barroso, he sees the landscape that his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents saw before him. Fields of corn, potatoes and vegetables, beehives, meadows, herds, cork oaks, oaks, chestnut trees and pines. Both the way of life and the environment, which have endured for generations, led the FAO to declare it an Important World Agricultural Heritage System in 2018. The only place in Portugal and one of the seven in Europe that has been distinguished for adding to “impressive natural landscapes” agricultural practices that “combine biodiversity, resilient ecosystems and tradition and innovation in a unique way”.

Nélson Gomes may stop seeing him if British company Savannah Lithium’s project to open a lithium mine not too far from his home goes ahead. The company’s plan received a favorable opinion from the Portuguese Environment Agency in May, which granted it despite acknowledging that it would jeopardize the declaration of the United Nations body. “The direct or indirect effects, including residual impacts, imposed by the high pressure of projects on the area may compromise the classification of World Agricultural Heritage. It is also considered that there is no compatibility and relevant possibility of landscape integration of the project in the territory”, observes the Portuguese agency.

A landscape of Covas do Barroso, declared an Important World Agrarian Heritage System. Tereixa Constenla

Lithium is the gold rush of the 21st century. White gold, the new oil. Governments consider it strategic to produce batteries for mobile phones, computers and cars. It went from being known as a mood regulator prescribed by psychiatry in the second half of the 20th century to the mineral that will help to live in a decarbonized world.

In Covas do Barroso they do not see it that way. In these lands, located 50 kilometers from the border with Galicia, the residents believe that if the open-pit lithium mine prospers, it will be the end of a culture and a way of life that they have maintained for centuries. “It is a project against everything and against everyone. How can you decarbonize by polluting?”, asks Nélson Gomes, who manages a cattle farm with 25 cows and who chairs the Association United in Defense of Covas do Barroso.

David R. Boyd, UN rapporteur for human rights and the environment, also censured the project after visiting the area at the end of 2022. In addition to recalling that open-pit mines are illegal in some countries, Boyd pointed out the following in the report he presented to the UN Human Rights Council: “The promoters tried to justify the project by arguing that European lithium is necessary for the green energy transition in Europe. Although this may be the case, large resource extraction projects that are likely to violate human rights in the name of the green transition are contrary to sustainable development, as various courts have concluded.” “Local communities would bear a disproportionate burden of adverse environmental, food and social impacts,” he added.

Following the favorable opinion of the Portuguese Environment Agency, the project has taken a strategic step towards opening. Savannah, which will now have to submit the environmental impact study, estimates it will take nine to 12 months to complete the rest of the process. David Ferguson, CEO of the company, admits the “concerns” of the population. “We know and respect all points of view and we understand that it represents changes for the area. With the approval of the opinion, the Portuguese Government has concluded, after considering all relevant interests and factors, that the development of the project is in the interest of Portugal,” Ferguson says by email.

While driving towards Valle Cabrón, which would house the largest logging in the mine, Nélson Gomes affirms with conviction that the government’s decision “does not change anything. We are sure that we will stop it. What is in question is not money but our livelihood.” What are now ordered pine plantations will become a cavity of more than 500 meters in diameter, which will force the course of two streams to be diverted and a waterfall and native forest wiped out from the map. The main felling is planned here, but there will be another three in the 591 hectares of the farm.

Nélson Gomez, in the Cabrón Valley where the largest cut is planned for the Savannah Lithium open pit lithium mine in Covas do Barroso (Portugal), at the beginning of June. Tereixa Constenla

The company plans to extract 17 million tons of minerals during the 12 years of activity and generate 83 million tons of waste. Lithium is presented as the future, but its extraction method is still in the past. Savannah ruled out developing an underground project that would lower impacts and increase costs. The birds and water now heard will be replaced by granite-breaking shots and machinery noises. The Environment Agency also observes serious disturbances in the waters and the Iberian wolf populations, fragmented by the mine “contributing to the reproductive isolation of the groups, the consequent loss of genetic variability and the increased probability of extinction”.

If it goes ahead, the mine will also devour the investment of 1.7 million euros in forest management in the communal forests. “We have made a great investment so that the forest value remains in the community. In five years a hundred people have worked. Since the company presented the project to rent us the land, we have always rejected it and I don’t think that is going to change now. People are aware of what they are going to lose, there is no money to pay for what they lose,” says Aida Fernandes, president of the Baldío de Covas board of directors, which manages neighboring land.

60% of the lithium exploitation land, which would occupy 591 hectares, are wastelands (communal areas). If the neighborhood opposition against Savannah continues, the Portuguese government will have to open the path of expropriation for the mine to prosper. “There are ongoing discussions with the community on this issue and of course we will follow the Portuguese laws on the matter,” says David Ferguson.

The prime minister, the socialist António Costa, has made it clear that one of his big bets is the development of a lithium industry taking advantage of the country’s natural reserves, although he always omits the social conflict that it generates. “They want to turn Covas do Barroso into a sacrifice area in the name of the energy transition,” warns Mariana Riquito, who moved to the area a few months ago while doing a thesis on social sciences for the University of Amsterdam that incorporates the fight against leaf. She finds it paradoxical that in order to decarbonize cars, an area that has been working in harmony with nature for centuries is polluted.

Covas do Barroso belongs to the municipality of Boticas, which has attracted nature tourism since it received the declaration of World Agrarian Heritage. “The mine is a very harmful project, which will bring contamination and will force the residents of the area to leave,” criticizes the mayor Fernando Queiroga, who has fought the project since it arrived at the institution in 2013. The Boticas Municipal Chamber is willing to go to Portuguese and European courts to block decisions favorable to mining exploitation. Queiroga announces that he will not grant municipal licenses for the industry and that he will prohibit the circulation of his trucks through the town. Savannah plans an alternative highway to facilitate lithium traffic, destined for export through the ports of Aveiro, Porto or Leixões.

The mayor highlights the opacity that has surrounded the processing of the project and, above all, the contempt for popular opinion, as evidenced by the majority of the thousand allegations presented to the Environment Agency. “If the population is against it and the entities are against it, why is there this favorable opinion?” asks Queiroga.

