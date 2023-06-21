Accounts Chamber: the project “Invented in Russia” could not use 486.9 million rubles

The federal project for the development of the creative industry “Invented in Russia” was unable to use the funds allocated by the government last year in the amount of 486.9 million rubles. Auditors of the Accounts Chamber found a problem with expenses during the audit of budget execution in the field of culture and education, the report is posted on the website of the department.

The project is one of 42 government initiatives approved in October 2021. It was assumed that the money allocated to him would go to subsidies to the regions to create schools for the creative industry and federal educational institutions to work in “creative incubators”. In the future, the government expects that by 2030 the sector will begin to bring 534 billion rubles in taxes and insurance premiums to the budget, and the export of its products will reach $24 billion.

Another project, the money for which was allocated but not spent, was the maintenance and operation of museum and cultural and educational complexes. In total, inefficient planning of expenses for six billion rubles was revealed.

The auditors spoke about the systemic shortcomings of the Ministry of Culture. These included a violation of the rule on purchases from small businesses and socially oriented non-profit organizations, as well as weak control of subordinate organizations.

Of the pluses, a high level of expenditure execution by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and the achievement of indicators of the ratio of the average salary of institutions of the Ministry of Culture to the average salary of employees at the level of 100 percent were named. However, the problem persists in municipal institutions, which can lead to an outflow of personnel from there.

On the eve of the Accounts Chamber reported that the Ministry of Education and Science in 2022 could not achieve the planned level of salaries for scientists and teaching staff, which should be 200 percent of the average salary in the region. In 42 head universities and 47 branches, the average salary turned out to be less than required.