He Proin BM Seville has come to stay. The solid project led by former Sevillian player Juan Andreu, who this season is making his debut in the Silver Honor Division of Spanish handball and last summer won the Andalusia Cup, had been looking for an indoor facility in the city for a few months that would allow the club to continue its growth from the base. It has not been an easy process because most of the pavilions in the capital of Seville are occupied, without training hours for professional teams, but Proin BM Sevilla has finally found a space for its development.

This Wednesday, through a statement, the Sevillian entity that plays its home games at El Paraguas has announced an agreement with the SAFA school in Valdezorras to have its pavilion in order to dedicate it to handball. For Proin BM Sevilla, this is news of the same significance as the category promotion achieved this year. And this is seen in the note issued. «Today is one of the most important days in the history of the club, comparable to the moment we reached the Silver Honor Division. This morning an agreement was reached with the SAFA school in Valdezorras, through which our club undertakes to remodel its facilities, including the pavilion, which will be renamed Proin Arena. Likewise, we will make coaches and instructors available to promote sports, especially handball, in this community,” he specifies.

This step forward at the infrastructure level enhances the development of the club for two reasons. The first, because it reinforces “the social commitment of the entity” for its present and future. «With this collaboration We will help many boys and girls to practice handball, instilling essential values ​​such as teamwork“, discipline and effort, pillars that define us both as a sport and as an institution.” This development of the base will in turn have an impact on “institutional growth” since, as explained by Proin BM Sevilla, “the incorporation of our sports city represents a decisive step in the development of the club.” In this sense, he highlights that “this new center will not only be an operational base, but also a sports reference for Seville and Andalusia.”

«Growth engine»

For Juan Ramon Jordanpresident of the club, «this agreement has incalculable value. On the one hand, it is a social action that will allow us to promote sport in Valdezorras and strengthen our connection with the community. On the other hand, Having our own sports city is the beginning of a crucial stage in which this space will be our home and the engine of our growth.









For its part, Francisco del BarcoSJ, general director of SAFA, pointed out that “this agreement allows us to greatly reinforce the extracurricular offer in our center in Valdezorras, Patronato Vereda”, adding in this regard that “Sport is fundamental in the comprehensive training of our students».

He also valued the agreement reached with SAFA Juan Andreusports director of Proin BM Sevilla. «We are delighted. It is a significant advance for the club and for handball throughout the city. Having our own facilities will give us the opportunity to develop our full potential. and continue promoting this sport that we love so much.