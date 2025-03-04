To a match, two or even three. Up to five occasions have crossed in the European Cup Real Madrid and Atlético, always with the outcome of the same color, the white. What will be seen tonight at the Bernabéu … It will be the first part of the sixth occasion in which the two great teams in the capital of Spain are measured in the maximum continental competition. A new opportunity for Atlético to turn the story and another occasion for Madrid to continue refusing the pass to its neighbor, which arrives emboldened and grown.

«Tomorrow is playing well, taking advantage for the return and nothing else. We cannot think of taking a great advantage. Atlético is a more vertical team than the City, which is more possession, competes well and is strong, ”he explains Ancelottiprudent. The Italian was much more serious than usual when analyzing the tie and re -explanations for the bad game of Madrid in Villamarín. Carletto knows that the situation in the League has completely changed in just four weeks and his team no longer depends on himself, which adds even more pressure to a knockout tie that Madrid is used to happening, but that does not guarantee anything.

In the last 15 seasons, only twice the White fell into this round. In 2019 against Ajax and 2020 against City. The rest of the times, at least it always reached the semifinals, in addition to winning six orejonas. Seeing yourself outside the Champions in early March, with the current league context, can have medium and long term consequences. Not for the team, but for Ancelotti. Although his contract ends in 2026, ending the season without Champions and without league he would leave him on the edge of the cliff, with the only float of the Club World Cup.

So it’s Madrid give its European versionthat which makes him practically invincible, but for that he will have to repeat the commitment and sacrifice shown to the City or in the second 45 minutes of the league derby a month ago, played in the Bernabéu: «In that game, in the first part we were bad and in the second very well. We have to think about playing as in the second and not as in the first. It is not so complicated, ”explains Ancelotti.

Nor does it seem that the four above help at the collective level, but it is too many times during the season that have not listened to Ancelotti: «The technician tells us that we have to defend better because if not, we will not win. In the last game a bit of everything has been missing. We failed too much, we defended badly and did everything wrong, but we know that in the qualifiers we cannot fail because we do not want to go home so early, ”says Vinicius, which will form Trident with Rodrygo and Mbappé. Bellingham will be missing, who is sanctioned, and in principle Valverde will play, despite the muscle problems that have left him out in the last three games. Ancelotti did not reveal where, but everything indicates that he will do so on the right side.

Play who plays in Madrid, the white team has demonstrated again and again that the Champions League is its fetish competition. A love story that Atlético wants to frustrate for the first time, something for which he clings to the improvement he has demonstrated this year. «We always relate situations to history and history. The story in the Real Madrid Champions is extraordinary and we have a great opportunity», Said a hopeful Simeone, who, in the face of the history of the two greats of Spanish football, values ​​the” pure growth “of his team, something that” is very beautiful. “

In contrast to the hard defeat suffered by Ancelotti in Villamarín, the rojiblanco team arrives at the Plethoric Bernabéu after the meritorious draw harvested in Barcelona and the victory against Athletic. But, when the 21 -hour clock will begin a new story. «All previous matches will not influence anything, this is the Champions League. If we played with a team from another league we would not talk about these issues, ”said Simeone, an opinion with which Paul agreed, for whom all of the above” remains without any value. “

With Koke and Azpilicueta as the only casualties, only one doubt looms about the Argentine’s gala eleven: linen or Gallagher by the left wing, depending on a more offensive or defensive profile. And Lenglet with more options than Normand. De Paul said that the absence of Bellingham “will be important, but they have very hierarchy players who know how to play this type of competitions.” The mattresses focus on the opportunity before them. «For the city a confrontation between Madrid and Atlético is spectacular, for Spain it will be very good to have a team in the quarterfinals, and for us, enjoy it. It is a very important moment. We are prepared for what you have to come»Simeone concluded.