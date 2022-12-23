An intense smell of gunpowder penetrated the courtyard of the Congress at the end of the last plenary session of the year. The deputies ran out to return home for Christmas, early in the afternoon of this Thursday, and they wondered what was happening. With how turbulent parliamentary life has become, anyone knew. But there was no cause for alarm. Someone had released some firecrackers in the Plaza de las Cortes, where a hundred members of the transsexual collectives were euphorically celebrating the approval of their new law wrapped up by the entire leadership of the Ministry of Equality. the groped trans law, the one that at some point it was feared would put the coalition government at risk, had come out ahead and also with a resounding majority: 188 votes in favor and only 150 against. Even the dissidence of a socialist deputy, former vice president Carmen Calvo, who abstained against the guidelines of her group, remained an anecdote.

More information

The victorious finishing touch to one of the most controversial laws of the Government offered the expressive image to culminate a week that, in the midst of the open institutional crisis between the Cortes Generales and the Constitutional Court (TC), meant another display of parliamentary force of the so-called bloc of investiture. The confrontation with the TC, after preventing it for the first time from continuing with the process of a law, has contributed to uniting the parliamentary base of the Government. It was seen in the reaction of the groups before the decision of the court and was fully corroborated in the votes of the legislative marathon at the end of the year.

Without missing, as usual, misgivings, reproaches and some disagreement on certain issues, the Executive and its allies carried out without problems 17 laws in one go between Congress and the Senate. Six of them—including the trans— will still have to go through the Upper House. The latter left three other projects of great political importance ready —the State Budget, the reform of the Criminal Code and the new extraordinary taxes on large companies and fortunes— for their immediate submission to the BOE and their entry into force at the beginning of the year.

Celebration for the approval of the law, yesterday in Congress. Álvaro García (EL PAÍS)

In these three cases, as well as in the international cooperation law, the Socialists managed to pass the process of the Upper House – where United We Can have no representation – without any amendment to the text received from Congress, which would have forced them to return it. to the latter and thus delayed its approval. And this despite the fact that in the most controversial of the measures, the reform of the crimes of sedition and embezzlement that has opened the box of thunder in recent weeks, some allies of the PSOE such as Más Madrid, Compromís or the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC) denied their support.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In the votes this Thursday in Congress, only the UP minister Joan Subirats had some difficulties with his project to modernize the university system. It was an organic law that, as such, requires an absolute majority to be approved and he got it very fair: 176 votes. One of the usual supporters of the Executive, EH Bildu, abstained. On the other hand, the ERC and PNV did not fail, in the face of opposition from the entire right.

The new Fisheries Law of Minister Luis Planas reached 192 votes and had almost no rejection, because PP and Vox limited themselves to abstention. Yolanda Díaz’s employment law garnered 187 yeses, also with the abstention of the popular, despite the indignation that the initiative has aroused in employers because it once again gives voice to the Labor Inspectorate in the procedures to authorize an ERE. Another text that was answered by the two main formations on the right, the one that transposes a European directive to protect people who report cases of corruption, climbed to 200 supports. There was almost unanimity with the stock market law, sent to the Senate without any dissenting vote. The sports law had returned from the Upper House with some modifications and was ready for its entry into force with the new year. The right wing harshly criticized it, among other things, because it opens the door for regional teams to compete internationally in sports such as Basque pelota and surfing.

Celebrations after the approval of the ‘trans law’ in the guest rostrum of Congress. alvaro garcia

if the trans law prospered with the single desertion of Carmen Calvo after the PSOE resigned itself to withdrawing its amendment that extended the maximum limit for sex changes to require judicial authorization from 14 to 16 years, in the animal welfare law it has been UP who has had to give in The Socialists made it clear that their amendment that excluded hunting dogs from the protection regulations was non-negotiable. UP threatened, among acid critics of the PSOE, to drop the law if the text promoted by its Ministry of Social Rights was not respected.

These differences had forced the approval of the project in commission to be postponed on Tuesday. This Thursday its members were summoned hastily. The differences between the partners of the Government were insurmountable, but UP gave up blocking the text. The leftist coalition had to swallow the toad that the PSOE carried out its amendment agreed with the PP. Despite this, UP as well as ERC and EH Bildu —who also opposed the claim of the Socialists— agreed to approve the full text, which will be debated in plenary as early as 2023.

It was a compromise solution to avoid an embarrassing clash in a week in which the government has struggled to offer a cohesive image in the face of the right-wing offensive in Parliament and in the courts. Although the way in which it was achieved was revealing of a habitual criticism of the formations of the Executive, also by its own allies: the improvisation with which some legislative projects are undertaken. The hasty call of the commission and the PSOE’s two-way agreements infuriated its partners. The EH Bildu deputy Jon Iñarritu warned that he was going to follow the advice “not to talk too much when you’re angry” and limited himself to wishing the rest of the committee happy holidays. Who did intervene was Joan Capdevila, from ERC: “We are witnessing the best example of how a law should not be made.”