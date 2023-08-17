Bernardo Arévalo during Semilla’s campaign closing event in Guatemala City’s Parque Central. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

The candidate that no one saw reach the ballot, Bernardo Arévalo de León, of the progressive Movimiento Semilla party, is emerging as the winner of the presidential election in Guatemala, according to the latest survey released four days before the elections. The diary study Free Press and the channel Guatevision places the 64-year-old sociologist in first place in voting intentions (64.9%) compared to his contender from the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova (35.1%).

Arévalo’s advantage is explained by the fact that citizens perceive that he is not corrupt, inspires confidence in them, and represents change. This is how the 1,200 respondents from all over the country responded to the question “For what reason would you vote for him or her?” what did the firm do ProData. In the case of those who opted for Torres, the programs to help the poor that she executed when she was first lady and that she promotes in her electoral program stand out.

This Sunday, August 20, 9.3 million citizens are called to the polls in the second round to decide who will govern Guatemala for the next four years, Arévalo or Torres. After two governments, that of Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei, who have broken their promises to curb corruption -the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International, has fallen 4 points in the last ten years – weariness overflows among the majority of citizens, who demand changes. With a proposal against corrupt practices and members with a recognized track record and detached from the traditional ways of doing politics, Semilla has become the catalyst for citizen demands. “Semilla gave us hope, the hope we had been waiting for a long time,” says Julián Bustamante, an operator at call center 21-year-old who attended Bernardo Arévalo’s campaign closing this Wednesday in the Guatemalan capital.

The nationwide survey that Prensa Libre commissioned from the firm Prodatos concludes that Arévalo leads Torres in all age groups, but the preference for the progressive is more marked among young people between 18 and 30 years of age. The Arévalo fortress is in the urban areas of Guatemala, according to data collected between August 10 and 14 from 1,200 interviews. The overall results are similar to the measurement he developed CID Gallup for the Freedom and Development Foundation and that places Arévalo in the lead with 61% and Torres with 39% in the intention to vote.

Torres is recognized as the candidate who “helps the poor,” according to the Prensa Libre survey. That quality is attributed to her from the social programs that she promoted during the government of her husband, Álvaro Colom, between 2008 and 2011. At the end of her term, she Torres divorced Colom, who died last January . Public recognition of Arévalo, who is a representative for the Semilla party, is because he “is not corrupt” and “generates more trust,” according to the Prodatos study.

Semilla supporters during the closing of Semilla’s campaign in Guatemala City this Wednesday. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

Arévalo appeared in the first round on June 25 without expectations of going to the ballot, after occupying the last places in the polls that measured the preference of citizens against 23 presidential candidacies. The variable that the polls did not control and that it is now possible to know, with the results of a study by the Libertad y Desarrollo Foundation, is that 21% of citizens decided to vote one week before the election and another 21% did on the lectern and facing the ballot.

What the polls could not identify either was which candidate would capture the votes of the three presidential candidates excluded from the electoral process due to judicial decisions. At the beginning of May, when the farmer Carlos Pineda led the voting intention, a legal strategy was activated that, in less than a month, managed to disable his candidacy. The departure of the favorite and the disappointment with other applicants also mobilized, as seen in the polls, interest in Semilla.

At the close of the counts, which underwent a second examination due to complaints of anomalies, Arévalo added the confidence of 654,534 thousand citizens, 12% of the 5.5 million valid votes. Sandra Torres, who is running for the presidency for the third time, obtained 15.8% of the valid votes, behind the 17.4% of invalid votes, the most voted option that reflects the disagreement of the citizens with regard to the political offer .

The study by the Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo warns that in the second round the invalid vote could drop up to ten points. Of the 11% undecided, the equivalent of 7 points would opt for Arévalo and the rest would choose Torres, the executive director of the foundation, Paul Boteo, explained to EL PAÍS.

Misinformation and accusations do not undermine trust

With Arévalo’s pass to the second round, the criminal prosecution against the Seed Movement ensued for the alleged falsification of signatures of supporters who joined to form the party, which was legally authorized in 2018. Hours before the Supreme Court Electoral (TSE) made the results official and opened the call for the second round, the Public Ministry announced that a judge had agreed to their request to cancel the legal status of the Seed Movement.

Sandra Torres greets her supporters on August 5 in Guatemala City. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

The judicial decision, in charge of Judge Fredy Orellana, sanctioned by the US Department of State, set off alarms regarding an institutional rupture, due to the interference of a criminal judge in the exclusive powers of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. In addition, the judicial order goes against the prohibition of canceling political parties during an electoral process, provided in the Electoral and Political Parties Law.

Constitutionalists, jurists, civil society organizations, academics, business chambers and a good part of the citizenry rejected the advance to cancel the Semilla party. The Public Prosecutor’s Office insists that there are several illegal acts related to the formation of the party, while the party’s leaders point out that it is a blockade to stop their political progress. Polls show the smears didn’t dent voter preference.

Thus, in recent weeks, Arévalo and his party have had to deal with the investigations that are directed from the prosecutor’s office that persecutes former anti-corruption justice operators and journalists. They have also had to face disinformation campaigns that place the Seed Movement as a promoter of gender identity, sexual diversity, abortion, as well as equal marriage. On more than one occasion, Arévalo has explained that they do not promote any of these initiatives, other than respect and non-discrimination.

Although diversity and gender identity are recognized rights in the Inter-American Human Rights System, the ideas fall like a bucket of cold water among conservative groups. The candidate of the National Unity of Hope has focused on these groups.

Meanwhile, the Seed Movement has as its main allies the citizens, who launched themselves to defend their vote against the voices of fraud and who, in the face of persecution by the prosecution, took to the streets to agree to the proposal that gives them hope and represents the opportunity for change, under the leadership of Arévalo, the candidate who went unnoticed in the polls until the first round. With his victory on June 25, the vision of Ronaldo Robles, Semilla’s campaign manager, who died accidentally last February, materialized: “They won’t see us coming, we’re going to arrive and they won’t notice ”.

