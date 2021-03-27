Nehuén Pérez is one of the most surprising players in Argentina. Despite being only 20 years old, the truth is that his previous season at Famalicao and the current campaign at Granada establish him as one of the great promises of Argentine football.

In his native country they have a lot of confidence in him. Not only because he is the captain of the U-23 but also because he presents a very good profile to lead the absolute and be important in the face of big stages. Without going any further, he played the 90 minutes against Japan reaping a great performance.

Nehuén’s progression was also reflected during the winter market, where Valencia and Cádiz followed him but finally stayed at Granada. Atlético is very aware of him and knows the high level he can give.