The updates brought to Spain didn’t work, just when those on the Mercedes allowed Hamilton and Russell to return to the podium. We need to reverse course quickly

Another GP, another disappointment. These are difficult days, months to be honest, for Ferrari fans. The Spanish appointment, on the Montmeló track, was announced under very different auspices. Let's immediately clear the field of misunderstandings: no one expected Sainz and Leclerc to be able to annoy Red Bull. That, nowadays, is science fiction for anyone. But this time the SF-23 mounted the long-awaited modifications, placed in the refrigerator in Montecarlo with the motivation that the Principality circuit was not suitable for evaluating their goodness. The one near Barcelona, ​​on the contrary, is considered the best of the entire World Championship in highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of a single-seater. And, accordingly, confirm if the changes work. The answer? They didn't work.

mercedes high jump — Having said that Verstappen won by competing (as is now customary) with his arm out the window, the only news that came out of yesterday's race is that on the Mercedes the new features paid off, allowing for a robust high jump. For the first time this season, someone got behind a Red Bull without abnormal circumstances: Russell started behind Perez and – in the absence of accidents, yellow flags, rain and breakdowns – ended up in front of him. While his teammate Hamilton finished second and was able to maintain a great pace with the evolved W14, in some sections similar to that of the Dutch champion. A sign that the work carried out in Brackley has gone in the right direction, probably thanks to the fact that the interventions were multiple, harmonious and introduced at the same time (in Munich…). The reappearance of the sides was in fact accompanied by a new underbody, a redone front suspension and a modified rear wing. Thinking of them all together.

the return of allison — It is no coincidence that this happened with the return of James Allison, technical director of many Silver Arrows triumphs, to a top position in the technical structure from which he had left a couple of years ago. And this represents the most significant cue, if connected to the torments of Cavallino. Because the men of the red do not seem to lack good will, but the overall vision. In Australia, in Baku, now in Spain, on several occasions we have written about new bottoms, new wings, new sides, pieces that arrived and then disappeared, each mockingly wanting to see an end in itself.

direction to follow — And so it is urgent to reiterate, without taking anything away from the engineering talents present in Maranello, that someone capable of indicating a direction and having a far-reaching thought is more than ever needed. A figure that Ferrari hasn't found so far, giving itself to be done but apparently in a somewhat disjointed way. Instead, calm and lucidity are needed to identify the right person and tear him away from the competition. Together, perhaps, with other substance names. Fast. And, brutality forgiven, paying what you have to pay. Because, now (it is clear) having reached the sixteenth year of world championship fasting, Ferrari must ask itself a fundamental question: is it enough to be there, in F1, or is success still part of the desires and ambitions of the most successful team in history?