The National Government launched the new stage of the Progresar 2021 Scholarships, which this year will have a increase of up to 163% for those students at the primary, secondary, tertiary, university and vocational training levels and who will reach a 750,000 young people from all over the country.

“For us, the accompaniment of the educational trajectory of all the students is something central”, highlighted this Wednesday the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, during a press conference at the Casa Rosada together with the head of ANSES, Fernanda Raverta.

All the scales of the Progresar scholarships will have increases: the lowest will be 40%, while the highest will reach 163%, which corresponds to students who follow nursing careers, who will charge 8000 pesos per month to starting this year.

In addition, for all students in the four lines of Progresar, two installments of scholarship payments will be added, going from ten to 12 months.

The scholarships are aimed at four groups of students: Compulsory for students who finish primary and secondary school; the Superior to tertiary and university students; Progress Nursing; and Progresar Trabajo, for professional training courses.

Young people can enroll in the Progresar Scholarships from the “Progresar +” application or the argentina.gob.ar page. (Photo: screenshot).

In the Compulsory Progress, the increases will be 106% compared to 2020 and a monthly allocation of 3,600 pesos will be set, while in the Superior the increase will be 92% and will be destined to students from 18 to 24 years old.

In this last line, the increase will be paid for five years, the first being 3600 pesos, the second the same amount, the third 3800 pesos, the fourth 3800 pesos and the fifth 4600. In the case of scholarships for training professional the increase will be 150% with an amount to pay of 3600 pesos.

“The president marked in his speech in the legislative assembly the strong process of educational investment with a growth of Progresar scholarships of more than 160% between 2020 and 2021. This scholarship program was institutionalized in 2014 and reached a million beneficiaries, “said Trotta.

In addition, he indicated that between 2015 and 2019 “this program suffered a huge adjustment that implied a reduction of almost 50% of the beneficiaries.” “We set ourselves the goal this year of making it grow again by 50% to reach 750,000 young people who access Progresar in the four planned modalities,” he added.

On the other hand, he stressed that this year “accompaniment to the student is essential”, which will be done “through multidisciplinary teams for each of the beneficiaries.”

The Progresar Scholarships will reach 750,000 young people throughout the country.

This year, young people will be able to register from the “Progresar +” application or from the argentina.gob.ar page, without any kind of intermediation, in addition to approaching ANSES. Registration for the scholarships is now open, except for the one intended to vocational training, which will begin on March 15.

For her part, the head of ANSES, Raverta, highlighted: “It is a political decision to accompany all the boys and girls in this vital journey. From the Universal Assignment to the moment when the boys go to another stage of their lives that is where they have to choose if they want to study or work “.

“We want to accompany those who decided to study, to give them the tools to do so, because the State must guarantee the life project that every boy and girl dreams of, that is why we give this encouragement,” he concluded.

Look also



Look also



With information from Télam.