Knowing the number of migrants arriving each year to the United States, the authorities took a drastic decision regarding the budget allocated to help communitiesA case that reflects the current scenario is that of the city of Atlanta, which in 2023 received US$4,850,000 and this year will receive US$10,890,000, more than double the amount of money.

Aimed at providing grants to migrant communities to cover expenses, the program injected economic funds into fourteen states in 2023, including Washington DC, and experienced an increase from US$363,800,000 in fiscal year 2023 to US$650,000,000 in fiscal year 2024.

One of the main reasons for the drastic Increased funding for migrant aid program This is due to the immigration policies of President Joe Biden, who in recent months was forced to take a different stance through an executive order to mitigate illegal immigration, which reached record numbers at the end of last year.

The reasons behind the increase in the program for migrants

According to official data from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), Since Biden’s inauguration in 2021, nearly 12,000,000 illegal border crossings have been recorded towards US territory.

Illegal border crossings reached a record number in December 2023. Photo:AFP Share

Reflecting this problem, the increase in funds that the program will have is an express request that various Democratic leaders repeated during the last year. In November 2023, anticipating the critical context of today, the The United States Conference of Mayors sent a letter to the White House requesting that the budget be increased to US$1.3 billionas reported by the media The New York Post.