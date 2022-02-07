The San Javier treatment plant, when it was inaugurated in 2007. / JM RODRIGUEZ

The General Directorate of Water will undertake four lines of action that add up to 156 measures aimed at infrastructures for the management of rainwater and the conduction and purification of wastewater. It entails an expense of 23 million per year that they hope to finance with public funds for the most part. It will also dispose of surpluses collected