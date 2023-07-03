What do the polls say this Monday? How has the voting intention of the blocks of the left and the right moved? Kiko Llaneras analyzes the conclusions of the 40 dB survey. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER in the program ‘Ruta 23-J’ this Monday. Three weeks before the elections, the parties refine their strategies. The PSOE tries to cut distances by dismantling the anti-Sanchismo. The Popular Party wants to move away from the pacts with Vox and its leaders repeat the need to have a sufficient majority to govern. Carlos E. Cué, Inma Carretero, Pablo Machuca and Paula Chouza will analyze the current status of the campaign. Joan Navarro and Jordi Pérez Colomé will explain the communication strategy of the parties a few days after the official start of the electoral campaign

