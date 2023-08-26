Mosurbanforum in Gostiny Dvor to host unique dance master classes

A series of unique dance master classes will be held at the Moscow Urban Forum in Gostiny Dvor from August 27 to 31, the press center of the forum said. They will be held by two-time Russian champion Vitaly Ermakov, as well as teachers Anastasia Pilgun and Alexei Livarenko.

On August 27 at 11.30 am Alexei Livarenko will give a master class in dancing Melbourne shuffle (Melbourne shuffle). This style appeared in the late 1980s of the 20th century in Australia. The combination of movements in this dance is commonly called “shuffle”, which means sliding your feet on the floor, shuffling, the organizers explained. The dance consists of fast movements, in which the legs almost do not come off the floor – as if they are sliding.

Another master class will be held in hustle dance, it will be held by Vitaly Ermakov and Anastasia Pilgun on August 28 at 11.30, August 30 at 13.30 and August 31 at 11.00 and 13.30. This is a disco or Latin dance for couples, which does not require much training. In addition, you can dance to the music of any direction – from pop music and chanson to hard rock, the press center said. Each dancer will be able to add their own elements to make the dance unique.

Everyone is invited to the master class, regardless of age and level of training, any comfortable clothes and shoes are suitable for participation. Free admission.

The Moscow Urban Forum in Gostiny Dvor runs until September 10. An interactive multimedia space with an exposition dedicated to the development of healthcare, education, social protection and other sectors of the social sphere has been organized there. The forum hosts lectures by leading doctors, writers and popularizers of the science of self-realization and health, and famous artists hold free concerts. Detailed program on site forum.