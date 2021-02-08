With the help of Mamen Mendizábal (Madrid, 45 years old), the guest takes an intense emotional journey through a past to which he pays tribute to his most nostalgic memories. This is what ‘Palo y Astilla’ is like, the new documentary format of La Sexta, which, through calm conversation, tries to get to know the most unknown face of the famous. On tonight’s show (10:30 pm), Greater Wyoming travels back to its childhood, where it grew up with a mother who was absent and hospitalized because of the deep depression she suffered.

– What makes this format special?

–It is a program in which we are going to look for the values ​​that our parents taught us. The emotional heritage that all people have: go through part of the history of Spain, how we have changed, dreams come true and what parents teach you. There are things that are tattooed with fire, for a lifetime. And that is the journey through the emotional heritage that makes this program something special.

– Does childhood mark the adult?

–Childhood marks. Gabilondo says, for example, that he cannot conceive of life without his parents, without the look that they taught him. And it is true, that look is not forgotten … There are things that are tattooed by those first vital lessons. You can get older and have your own way of understanding the world, but you always have a trace of those family values ​​that you were taught.

– How has the documentation work been in the past of celebrities?

“They have been extremely generous with their privacy.” Xavier Sardà recalled, in one of the programs, when he was 9 years old and his mother died, that his sister Rosa María took him by the hand and never let go of her again. She has been a mother figure. The celebrities have been generous giving part of their documentary archive, putting us in contact with their relatives… We are going to know another facet of the characters. For example, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario is in the process of family reconciliation. We want to remember his triumphs and one of his most bitter moments, with the family. That is novel, because I had never done it on television.

– And in the course of these investigations, have you discovered something that the character was unaware of?

–We have helped them to make emotional memory and connect with things that sometimes you want to forget, because they hurt. When the parents are alive it is wonderful, but when they have passed away and you notice their absence, sometimes you block those feelings because it is not always easy. We have helped them remember and value all that they have been taught.

– What story has impressed you the most?

–With Iñaki Gabilondo, I was moved to hear him talk about how his father taught him not to hate, in a context that came out of the Civil War, with all the violence that has been experienced in the Basque Country. That lesson in not hating is awesome. And from someone with whom I have worked so much and I admire, I liked hearing him talk about emotions.

– What memory do you have of your childhood?

-I am from Madrid. This program addresses the family. I lost my mother many years ago, my father is alive. And this has also helped me to get in touch with the memories of my mother, with her teachings. To value everything I have learned from her, what I inherited from her. I have been remembering it while I have been interviewing, those moments of childhood that mark you and you do not forget. My mother, at one point in my life, helped me in something fundamental. He pulled me and made me fly. It’s a bit of what this program has helped me remember.

-In ‘Better Later’ they have witnessed first-hand the evolution of the pandemic …

“We’re still in the middle.” This has not happened to be able to look back and see how it was. It is a very hard year for everyone, it is a year of change and difficult to assimilate. I have felt and worked with an enormous responsibility for the audience, trying to learn at a fast pace, and putting science first.

– It has been the great year of science.

–Science should always be in the first place. It should be part of the structural policies. Giving them a voice is the mission of the media, but also of State policies. Science must be prioritized, so that when there is a pandemic we are prepared to face it. I think it is the great lesson of this year.

– It has also been a very political year. What do you think of health management?

I would ask politicians that no one was entangling in the political debate, throwing the blame and the dead as if they were a thrown weapon. Those who manage us, whom we have voted for, I do not think they can boast of any success. Let’s not make a bold policy of constantly seeking confrontation, with a pandemic that has overwhelmed us. Nobody is there to give lessons and the captains are not there either, because it is very easy four months later to know how to do things. In that nobody is saved. A little humility and generosity.

What remains to be done at La Sexta?

I have a lot of things to do, many formats. I’m a purebred journalist, I like live shows and current affairs, but these simmering formats, which allow you to relax conversations, are also very stimulating and complement the hectic life of live programs very well. The world is changing a lot and is always open for new challenges.