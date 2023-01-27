In the coming days, events will be held in Volgograd to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in one of the main battles of the 20th century – the Battle of Stalingrad.

The main participants will be local residents – February 1 and 2 are declared days off. Guests from all over the country will also be welcome.

Quiet winter weather will contribute to staying outdoors – a slight minus and snowfall.

Correspondents from Izvestia will help you plunge into the atmosphere of the holiday – our TV channel will broadcast stories about the brightest events. Below is a detailed program of events for the period from January 28 to February 2, 2023.

January 28: motor race along the battle line

On Saturday, February 28, 2023, the reconstruction of the Way to Victory will take place on Mamaev Kurgan. Viewers will be shown an episode of Operation Ring, which resulted in the division of the 6th Wehrmacht Army. The beginning is at noon on the southern slope.

At the main height of Russia, interactive platforms are being equipped. There you can see exhibitions of military equipment, uniforms of the Red Army and invaders.

The annual patriotic rally “Hot Snow” will take place. The length of the route is about 120 km. The raid of memory, in which everyone can take part, will run through the Gorodishchensky district, directly along the battle line. You are welcome to take Russian flags and copies of the Victory Banner with you.

January 29: rally and autocross

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 12:00, motocross competitions will open on the Maksimka track. Citizens and guests will be shown performances in rally-sprint and autocross.

A rehearsal of the Victory Parade on the Square of the Fallen Fighters has been scheduled.

January 30: Victory rally

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12:00, a rally will be held on the territory of the Lyudnikov Island memorial complex.

The event, which will be attended by veterans, Cossacks, youth, clergy, will be dedicated to the memory of Soviet soldiers and civilians who died during the defense of Stalingrad.

January 31: Reenactment of the capture of Paulus

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the dress rehearsal of the parade is scheduled.

The Museum “Memory” will show a reconstruction of the captivity of the headquarters of the 6th Army of the Wehrmacht and its commander Paulus. The entrance ticket can also be paid for with the Pushkin Card.

At 11:00 a.m. in the triumphal hall of the Battle of Stalingrad Museum-Reserve, symbolic pennants of the Victory will be handed over for storage.

At 16:00 at the site of the Museum “Russia – My History” the youth rally “Grandchildren of Victory. Stalingrad”.

February 1: “Victory Train” and unique installations

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 am, flowers will be laid at the Eternal Flame at the mass grave on the Square of the Fallen Fighters.

At 10:00, the Pobedy Train will arrive at the Volgograd I railway station.

At 12:00 on the territory of the Rossoshinsky military memorial cemetery, a ceremony will be held to bury the remains of the defenders of the Fatherland, raised by search engines, who died during the Battle of Stalingrad.

The historical and patriotic project “Bridge of Memory” will begin work. Unique installations will be shown at four multimedia venues. They will be deployed:

on the upper terrace of the Central Embankment;

at the foot of the monument “Motherland is calling!”;

at the railway station “Volgograd I”;

on the site near the building of the museum-panorama “Battle of Stalingrad”.

February 2: Victory Parade, Mamaev Kurgan and fireworks

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops, Volgograd will be renamed Stalingrad for one day. This tradition is observed as a tribute to the memory of the inhabitants and defenders who valiantly defended for two hundred days.

At 8:30 am, flowers and wreaths will be laid on Mamaev Hill.

At 10:00 am, military personnel of the military units of the Volgograd regional garrison will march on the Square of the Fallen Fighters during the parade.

At 11:00 am, the Battle of Stalingrad Panorama Museum will host the opening of the exhibition Banners of the Stalingrad Victory. The exposition will feature genuine banners of Soviet units from the collection of the Central Museum of the RF Armed Forces.

At 12:00, a shot of memory is planned on Mamayev Kurgan from the guns of the war. A blank strike will be carried out from front-line 76-millimeter divisional guns ZIS-3 of the 1942 model. The guns will have soldiers of the salute division of the guards motorized rifle brigade.

In the afternoon, the Volgograd Philharmonic will host a gala concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops by the Soviet troops in the Battle of Stalingrad.

At 18:00 at the Volgograd I railway station, the performance-concert “The Living and the Dead” will begin with the participation of the Moscow Soloists chamber ensemble conducted by People’s Artist of the USSR Yuri Bashmet.

The day will end with fireworks. Fireworks will be launched at 21:00 (Moscow time) at the same time at the following venues: