The Miro program will stop working in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions from September 12

The Perm-based workspace platform Miro will cease operating in Russia and Belarus on September 12 due to US and EU sanctions. This reports RBC with reference to the company’s letter.

The company explained that, in accordance with legal obligations, they can no longer serve clients who are registered “in a prohibited region.”

Earlier, the United States banned its citizens and companies from providing a number of IT services in Russia. The ban included consulting and design services in the field of information technology, as well as IT support services and cloud services for several categories of software. These included software for enterprise management and for design and production.