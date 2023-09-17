The profound secrets of my family: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the film The profound secrets of my family will be broadcast. First-run film of 2021 directed by Stefan Brogren. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Katherine Hollingsworth is the CEO of her family’s cosmetics empire and is married to Chuck, her high school friend. Their beautiful family is devastated by the leukemia diagnosis of their young daughter Haley who can be saved thanks to a compatible bone marrow donor. Joyce, Katherine’s mother and Haley’s grandmother, manages to find a donor, Libby, a young woman who prefers to remain anonymous. Twenty years earlier, when Katherine was still in school, she had become pregnant with her but her pregnant daughter had not survived the birth. When her mother tells her about the compatible donor that she doesn’t want to appear, Katherine becomes suspicious and begins to investigate the mysterious benefactor who generously saved her daughter’s life. What role does the right-thinking Joyce, so determined to maintain the decorum and good name of her family, have in this dark affair?

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Alex Paxton-Beesley, Madelyn Keys, Sonja Smits, Nick Name, Gabriel Venneri, Zoe Sarantakis, Christian Paul, Louise Kerr.

Where to see The Deep Secrets of My Family live on TV and streaming? The film airs this evening – 17 September 2023 – in prime time on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm. The Viale Mazzini channel is available on button 2 on the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming – via smartphone, PC and tablet – can access RaiPlay, the Rai platform that allows you to follow all the programs broadcast on TV channels in streaming. Anyone who wants to watch the film later can always do so on RaiPlay thanks to the on demand function.