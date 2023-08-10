In its statement issued on Thursday, the company said that it paid interest of 300 million dirhams in the second quarter on a loan drawn in December 2022, which contributed to the decline in its net profits during this period..

The operating revenues of the parent company of Al-Ansari Exchange increased, in the second quarter, by about 1.2 percent on an annual basis, to reach 291 million dirhams, “driven by a remarkable growth in banknote services, the wage protection system and other services.”“.

In the first half of the year, the company’s operating revenues increased by 5 percent year-on-year to 578 million dirhams, while net profits fell 2.5 percent to 263 million dirhams..

The company indicated that this period witnessed an increase in costs associated with expansion and the opening of new branches, in addition to a decline in the margins of remittance business.

According to the company’s data, the number of its branches in the UAE increased in the first half of this year to 238 branches, compared to 223 branches in the same period of 2022..

The company said that it is committed to distributing financial profits to shareholders of not less than 600 million dirhams for the fiscal year 2023, as announced during the public offering, provided that they are paid semi-annually, as the first batch is distributed during October 2023, and the second batch in April 2024..

The statement indicated that the group expects to fully acquire Al-Ansari Exchange Company in Kuwait before the end of the year. The company also intends to expand in the Sultanate of Oman through the acquisition of a controlling stake in one of the exchange companies in the country, expecting that the acquisition will be completed in the first quarter of next year..