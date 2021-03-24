2020 was a great year for the rich of the richest country in the world. Federal Reserve data released on Friday they are a broad X-ray of the distribution of resources in the country. The image shows racial, generational and educational contrasts, and serves as a map where to find the big winners of the year of the pandemic: The 1% of the wealthiest households in the United States increased their wealth by more than four billion dollars last year. , which means that they monopolized 35% of all the new wealth generated, compared to 34% of the other richest 9% in the country. The poorer half, despite being much larger, only absorbed 4% of that growth.

The explanation behind this advance in net wealth at different rates is fundamentally in the financial markets. The exposure of the wealthiest to its fluctuations is much greater than that of the rest. And the pandemic exercise, despite initially plunging prices, ended up being very profitable, partly thanks to the unprecedented wave of public stimulus: the S&P 500 appreciated 16%, the Dow Jones 7%, and the Nasdaq technology 43%, its best course since 2009. The rise of Tesla founder, Elon Musk, to the throne of global potentates – later regained by Jeff Bezos, of Amazon – is the most visible exponent of the phenomenon.

And it is that the weight of the portfolios of actions in the wealth of 1% of the richest households in the United States does not stop growing. These shares represent 46% of its total assets, while in 2010 they were 32%. Despite moves to democratize markets like free investment apps, or the attention that the movement of small investors clustered together on Reddit attracted, businesses are increasingly in the hands of an exclusive club of millionaires. The value of the stocks and funds of that 1% of households is higher than ever before. They account for 53% of the entire market, compared to the meager 0.6% owned by half of the country’s households with fewer resources. And their dominance not only extends over listed companies, they own that same percentage of private businesses.

Statistics show that the new tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, has a hard work ahead of him if he wants to sew the huge inequality gaps that open in American society: the richest 10% of households accumulate almost 70% of all wealth, compared to 62% at the beginning of the century. In total, among real estate assets, investments and other assets, the wealth of Americans is close to 123 trillion dollars. In 2018 it broke the 100 trillion barrier supported by the increase in house prices, and has not stopped growing since the end of the Great Recession.

The 2020 data from the Federal Reserve also exhibits other gaps. Education is one of the clearest: those with university studies have never monopolized a greater percentage of the wealth than now – although their number has been increasing over the years. They add up to 71.8% of the total equity. Those who have not finished high school, on the other hand, account for only 1.6%. The generational gap is also clear: those over 70 years of age comprise a quarter of the country’s wealth, more than in any other period in the historical series, while the weight of those under 40 years of age improves, but is far from the levels prior to the Great Recession, and the benefits of growth come to them much more diluted than to their majors: they own only 6% of the equity.

Another gap, the racial one, which strikes a chord with those who yearn for true equality of opportunity on the path to the desired American dream, is shrinking year after year very timidly, according to the figures, and is still entrenched. Whites own 84.1% of the wealth, above the percentage of the population they represent, compared to 4.1% of African Americans, 2.4% of Hispanics, and 9.5% of other races .

Tax avoidance

The publication of the numbers has almost coincided in time with new revelations about tax avoidance practices by the richest in the country. According The Wall Street Journal, a document from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, in its acronym in English), points out that the richest 1% of households do not declare about 21% of their income, a higher rate than previously estimated. The report blames 6% of evasion on undetectable sophisticated strategies for random inspections. These practices are especially intense in the 0.1% of the richest, an elite that, according to the investigation cited by the American newspaper, would have stopped declaring twice what the previous IRS methodologies suggested.

The text, co-authored by independent economists and the tax authority, warns that high-income Americans are creating more and more family or real estate companies, not always easy to trace, and expressly designed to avoid paying taxes.