Francisco del Pozo, director of Bestinver’s Infrastructure Funds, was a cook before he was a friar. A civil engineer, he has spent most of his career working in plans, tunnel boring machines and concrete mixers. “I spent almost five years underground with the iconic New York subway expansion,” he recalls. Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, he received a call from the company where he began his professional career, Acciona, to enroll in its asset manager, Bestinver, and direct the new area of ​​Infrastructure Funds.

#profitable #allure #engineering