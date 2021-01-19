The Region of Murcia was positioned in 2020 as the second autonomous community with the highest profitability of housing, with 7%, only behind Navarra (7.1%), according to a study by the Fotocasa real estate portal based on the analysis of housing prices for sale and rent.

This value is 0.6 points more than in 2019, when profitability stood at 6.4%, and 0.2 points more than the national average (6.8%) last year. Behind the Region of Murcia are the rest of the communities, the five least profitable in terms of housing being Madrid, Extremadura and the Basque Country (5.5% each); Galicia (5.4) and Balearic Islands (4.8). By cities, Cartagena saw its profitability increase last year compared to the previous one, going from 6.3% to 6.4, while in Murcia it fell from 6.5 to 6.1.