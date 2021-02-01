Logo of the Spotify platform. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Spotify’s business in Spain is in decline. In 2019, the last year for which the accounts presented by the Spanish subsidiary, Spotify Spain SLU, are available, the company earned 81,088 euros, 26.84% less than a year earlier, when this figure reached 110,829 euros. If the focus is placed on profits before taxes, the difference was almost 20%, going from 200,366 euros in 2018 to 160,680 euros a year later.

However, despite what the latest figures may suggest, this does not imply that its number of subscribers is going down or that the profitability of the business is in question. Among other things, because the main activity of the Spanish subsidiary is the sale of advertising services. Thus, its result is not affected by the increase or decrease in the number of users premium, which go to the Spotify company based in Sweden, the platform’s country of origin.

In fact, according to the latest data available from the platform, until the end of September 2020 it had 144 million subscribers around the world, 27% more than in the same period of the previous year, when it had about 113 million paying users. . In addition, there are 320 million active users per month, who are targeted by the advertising campaigns that are included in the music company in streaming.

“During the current fiscal year, the main activity of the Company has consisted of the sale of advertising services”, the accounts presented on September 16 of last year, already in full pandemic, collect. In fact, regarding the coronavirus crisis, he mentions the risks and uncertainty that may affect the company’s accounts: “The consequences for the economy, in general, and for the operations of the Company, in particular, are uncertain and they will depend to a great extent on the evolution and extension of the pandemic in the coming months, as well as on the reaction and adaptation capacity of the different economic agents ”.

In this way, what reflects the reduction in the business of the Spotify subsidiary in Spain is the decrease in the amount for advertising, not so much the viability of the company at a general level. Thus, the company’s turnover (mainly from the advertising business) has gone from 9,927,691 euros in 2018 to 9,420,650 euros in 2019, a fall of 5.11%.

80,000 euros in taxes

The reduction in turnover and profits of Spotify Spain also has an effect on the payment of corporation tax. In 2019, according to the accounts, the firm paid 79,592 euros, 11% less than what was disbursed a year earlier (89,537 euros).

It should also be remembered that this payment only takes into account what society is taxed in Spain. This is primarily the advertising sales business. Spotify Spain, as explained in its accounts, “is integrated into the group of companies headed by Spotify Technology SA, with registered office in Luxembourg, through its direct parent company Spotify Ltd, domiciled in London.”