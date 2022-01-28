The net profit of Russian banks in 2021 broke a record, reaching 2.4 trillion rubles. The result of last year is almost 50 percent better than the result of 2020, when the figure was 1.6 trillion rubles, should from the information and analytical publication “On the Development of the Banking Sector of the Russian Federation”, prepared by the Central Bank.

Achievement of strong indicators was supported by the growth of business volume and net interest and commission income by 15 and 20 percent, respectively, the document says. In addition, low spending on reserves, after significant corresponding spending in the crisis year of 2020, also contributed.

Operating expenses also rose in line with the growth of the business, but operating income still grew faster. The share of profitable banks in the sector at the end of the year was 98 percent, we are talking about more than 300 financial institutions. The main part of the profit, more than 85 percent, is accounted for by systemically important credit institutions.

In 2022, according to analysts, financial institutions will not be able to repeat the record. According to the results of this year, the total net profit of Russian banks will amount to 2.1-2.3 trillion rubles, according to the Expert RA rating agency. Banks will not be able to beat last year’s figures due to a slowdown in lending, an increase in the cost of risk and more expensive funding (raising funds) against the backdrop of rising rates, experts believe.