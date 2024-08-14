While it is expected that Kylian Mbappé play his first match with the real Madrid This Wednesday, the Frenchman’s impressive shirt sales figures were revealed.
Kylian Mbappé announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain in May to join Real Madrid. The announcement was followed a few weeks later by the player’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on 16 July.
At the same time, the French national team captain’s jersey went on sale, and the sales figures for this jersey are colossal.
The Team revealed on Wednesday that the day the club’s shirts with the name of Madrid’s new ‘9’ went on sale, the Merengue team recorded no less than 900,000 euros in profits.
In comparison, would be 450% more than Jude Bellingham according to the same source. French media also add that 7,000 Mbappé shirts were sold every day. This is twice as many as Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese arrived.
This Wednesday should be a big day for the world of football. Kylian Mbappé should play his first minutes in a Madrid shirt. In fact, Real Madrid are facing Atalanta Bergamo in Poland in the European Super Cup. Carlo Ancelotti said it, Kylian Mbappé is ready. Everything seems to be in place to see the French striker play his first match with the club of his dreams.
